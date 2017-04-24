NFL Draft week is here, and Malik McDowell hopes to hear his name called early Thursday’s Round 1 action.

However, it’s becoming clear that McDowell may have to wait until Friday’s Round 2-3 action before hearing his name called, at least based on the most recent mock drafts across the net.

The latest offerings from SB Nation, CBS Sports and Yahoo Sports don’t have McDowell among the first 32 picks. However, the latest from Bleacher Report’s Mike Tanier has McDowell cracking Round 1 by landing in Atlanta at No. 31:

31. Atlanta Falcons: Malik McDowell, Defensive End, Michigan State Either the dreaded fire-breathing, three-headed flying pitbull of the apocalypse or a low-motor, talented tease with no fundamentals. Or both. The Falcons have gambled on inconsistent defensive line talents in the past, most notably Ra'Shede Hageman. They are not risk averse; they cannot be if they hope to avoid the Super Bowl slump. McDowell is the kind of player who can cause so much turmoil along an offensive line that even Tom Brady could get rattled. Sound good, Falcons fans?

Not exactly a glowing endorsement for McDowell, who is unquestionably a first-round talent, but his so-so 2016 season has him squarely on the Round 1 bubble heading into Thursday’s draft.