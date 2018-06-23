V4MSU: Three-Star Athlete Tate Hallock Commits to Michigan State

Just one day after receiving a scholarship offer from the Michigan State Spartans, three-star athlete Tate Hallock has committed to Mark Dantonio’s football program.

Hallock, who plays wide receiver, defensive back and kick returner for Forest Hills Central in Grand Rapids is a legacy player for the Spartans, so his decision was pretty easy. His dad, Ty, wore the green and white from 1989 through 1992, and spent time in the NFL as a fullback (including stints with my two favorite teams — the Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions). His brother, Tanner, was a preferred walk-on in 2017 at linebacker and will be a redshirt freshman this season.

The youngest Hallock mentioned is 6-foot-three-inches tall and 185 pounds. He is the No. 159 athlete in the nation and No. 44 prospect in the state of Michigan, according to 247Sports. Offers from Air Force, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Central Michigan, Western Michigan, Toledo and several other MAC schools were all thrown his way.

According to his highlight video, the Forest Hills Central standout had a great junior season with 779 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on offense, as well as 81 tackles, three interceptions and three touchdowns on defense. On special teams, Hallock had 404 return yards and three more touchdown returns.

The 2019 recruiting class now sits at 11 total players, with six in-state commits. MSU currently possesses the No. 27 class in the entire country, and No. 7 in the Big Ten.

Check out Hallock’s highlights below, or at least do yourself a favor and watch Hallock embarrass the defense with a sick double move at the 0:36 mark — he sells a hard curl route before turning his hips and sprinting for a vertical route touchdown.