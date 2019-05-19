V4MSU: 2020 Three-star wide receiver Ian Stewart commits to Michigan State

The Michigan State Spartans have landed the fourth commit in the 2020 class, as wide receiver Ian Stewart verbally committed to MSU last night.

Thank you god I’m COMMITTED pic.twitter.com/DZ1cknvrfc — Ian Stewart™️ (@ianstewart219) May 19, 2019

Stewart, a Michigan product out of Oscar A. Carlson (Gibraltar), is rated as a three-star wide receiver prospect. He ranks as the No. 92 receiver in the country, the No. 15 player in the state and the No. 509 overall recruit nationally.

The Spartans originally offered Stewart in July 2018. His offers list was extensive, as they usually are for players with a skillset such as Stewart’s. Kentucky, Purdue and West Virginia were his other finalists, while Big Ten power programs Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan all extended offers. Additionally, Louisville, Minnesota, Indiana, Pittsburgh, Boston College, North Carolina State and many other schools vied for Stewart’s services.

Standing a 6-feet-3-inches tall and a solid 200 pounds, Stewart adds a big-bodied receiver to the rotation. With players like Darrell Stewart Jr. and Brandon Sowards set to play their final seasons in East Lansing, perhaps there could be opportunity for immediate playing time for Stewart in 2020 — if he is able to acclimate to the college game quickly. That said, there will likely be a learning curve for Stewart to play wide out at the next level coming in from the T-formation offense.

While he projects as a wide receiver at the college level, Stewart was used all over the field for Carlson during his junior campaign. He took snaps at both quarterback (his ball fakes are outstanding) and running back. This particular offense — which I actually coach youth football players in — isn’t exactly known for throwing the ball, though.

Stewart was also a beast of a defender as linebacker/safety for the Marauders. He was named as an All-State defender by the Detroit Free Press and received an honorable mention from the Associated Press. In addition to this, Stewart was also an explosive kick returner.

As mentioned above, Stewart joins three other 2020 commits — four-star safety Darius Snow, three-star guard Dallas Fincher and three-star tight end Tommy Guajardo. it’s early, but his is already shaping up to be an exciting class.

Check out Stewart’s highlights below and watch how he was schemed all over the field:

Go Green!