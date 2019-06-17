V4MSU: Linebacker Cal Haladay commits to Michigan State

Michigan State’s eventful recruiting weekend flows into Monday, as Pennsylvania linebacker Cal Haladay announced his commitment to the Spartans.

This is now the third commitment MSU has received in the past four days, as Haladay joins three-star defensive end Kyle King, and highly-coveted kicker Jack Olsen. The 2020 class currently sits at seven players total.

Haladay is an under-the-radar player. Frankly, I would be lying to you if I told you I knew a lot about him. What is intriguing is that in addition to a scholarship offer from Michigan State, Haladay had offers from some big-time programs such as Michigan, Nebraska and Northwestern. Other respected schools such as Pittsburgh, Army, Buffalo, Bowling Green, Massachusetts and more also vied for Haladay’s on-the-field services.

Despite all of those offers, Haladay is currently unrated by 247Sports — neither from the website itself or in the Composite rankings. I would expect this to change during his senior season, and he’s likely to climb up the boards — but let’s also keep in mind that recruiting rankings are a volatile thing, and not always accurate. Rivals, however, does rank the linebacker as a three-star prospect. In fact, Rivals sees him as the eighth-best player in the entire state of Pennsylvania.

Update: Following Halday’s commitment to Michigan State, the 247Sports Composite shows him as a three-star prospect, the No. 28 linebacker in the country and No. 4 player overall in Pennsylvania. He also ranks 750th nationally, regardless of position.

Haladay is listed at 6-feet-1-inch tall and weighs 200 pounds. He plays his high school ball at Southern Columbia in Catawissa, Pennsylvania, which is about an hour and 20 minute drive to Penn State’s campus in State College. According to his Twitter profile, Haladay is a three-time All-American selection — which means he has earned that honor in each season of his high school career.

Check out some of Halday’s junior season highlights below — he appears to be a tackling machine from the middle linebacker spot.