Michigan State football captains named for week 10 game versus Maryland

With a game against the Maryland Terrapins in Week 10 approaching, the Michigan State football team still has players making their debut as weekly captains.

For the first time this season, redshirt sophomore quarterback Payton Thorne and redshirt senior linebacker Noah Harvey have been named captains. They’ll join the lone man who has been captain all 10 games this season, as senior safety Xavier Henderson gets the nod once again as well.

That makes it 17 different players that have been captains for Michigan State. Defensive end Drew Beesley and wide receiver Jayden Reed are behind Henderson in the captain count, with three appearances each. H-back/tight end Connor Heyward, wide receiver Jalen Nailor, running back Kenneth Walker III and kicker Matt Coghlin are the next four that can say they’ve been captains multiple times.

MSU Weekly Captain Tracker:



10x:

Henderson



3x:

Reed, Beesley



2x:

Heyward, Nailor, Walker III, Coghlin



1x:

Jarvis, Hunt, Campbell, Bueter, Slade, Duplain, Allen, Arcuri, Harvey, Thorne



Michigan State will kick off against Maryland at 4 p.m. on FOX under what should be some nice Spartan weather — low 40 degree temperatures with a chance of wintery mix. MSU is currently 14-point favorites against the Terrapins. Last season, Maryland had to cancel both of its two scheduled matchups with MSU due to COVID-19 issues.