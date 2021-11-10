Michigan State men’s basketball signs two four-star players to 2022 class

With the early signing period for Division I basketball underway, the Michigan State Spartans men’s basketball program has officially signed two highly-touted recruits to its 2022 class: point guard Tre Holloman and power forward/center Jaxon Kohler. Both Holloman and Kohler signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday afternoon.

Holloman and Kohler are both top-70 prospects nationally and considered four-star recruits by the 247Sports Composite rankings. The two recruits give MSU a national ranking of 32nd in the 2022 class, and No. 6 in the Big Ten by recruiting “points.” However, by average rating, Michigan State is second in the conference with a mark of 97.16, only behind the Michigan Wolverines (97.28).

Holloman, who was also offered a football scholarship by Mel Tucker (it is unclear whether he will pursue football or not) verbally committed to Tom Izzo and the Michigan State men’s basketball program in August. Holloman comes out of Cretin-Derham Hall High School in Minnesota. Kohler — who is originally from Utah, but is playing at Southern California Academy this season — then verbally committed to the Spartans the following month in September.

Tre Holloman, point guard:

High School: Cretin-Derham Hall (Minnesota)

Cretin-Derham Hall (Minnesota) Rating: Four-star

Four-star Height: 6-feet-2-inches tall

6-feet-2-inches tall Weight: 175 pounds

175 pounds Position rank: No. 10 point guard in 2022 class

No. 10 point guard in 2022 class State rank: No. 1 prospect in Minnesota in 2022 class

No. 1 prospect in Minnesota in 2022 class Overall rank: No. 70 prospect nationally in 2022 class

No. 70 prospect nationally in 2022 class Other notable offers: Baylor, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Texas, Oklahoma State, Marquette, Dayton

Tom Izzo’s thoughts on Holloman: “Exciting day for Michigan State and for our basketball program, and one of the first guys to commit to us this year was Tre Holloman — a 6-foot-2 guard out of Minneapolis, Minnesota. A kid that’s actually been a two-sport guy, he played football, he’s played basketball — was recruited in both, so a man of my heart. But in Tre, we think we’ve got a competitive guy who can run the point, who can distribute the ball, who can guard the world, and (he) has improved his shooting each and every year. We’re very excited about getting Tre and think he’s gonna be a big part of our future.”

For more on the incoming point guard, read over The Only Colors scouting report on Holloman.

"In Tre we think we've got a competitive guy who can run the point, who can distribute the ball, who can guard the world."@Tretrehoops | #SpartanDawg pic.twitter.com/nDAgtxcyMB — Michigan State Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) November 10, 2021

Jaxon Kohler, power forward/center:

High School: Southern California Academy (California)

Southern California Academy (California) Rating: Four-star

Four-star Height: 6-feet-9-inches tall

6-feet-9-inches tall Weight: 250 pounds

250 pounds Position rank: No. 11 power forward in 2022 class

No. 11 power forward in 2022 class State rank: No. 8 prospect in Utah in 2022 class

No. 8 prospect in Utah in 2022 class Overall rank: No. 66 prospect nationally in 2022 class

No. 66 prospect nationally in 2022 class Other notable offers: Kansas, USC, BYU, Oklahoma, Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Utah, Utah State, Texas Tech, Washington and more

Tom Izzo’s thoughts on Kohler: “Another part of the great recruiting class is Jaxon Kohler — a 6-foot-9 player out of Utah. Not an area that we often recruit, but we started recruiting him and once we got to know him and the family, we were tickled to death and felt like he was gonna be a great fit here. He’s a post player — a la the Zach Randolphs for us of the world — a guy with incredible footwork and size, can really score the basketball. A guy that when he was on campus, everybody kind of connected with him. We’re very excited to get Jaxon. We think he can be a multi-dimensional scorer — he can score inside, he can outside — very good passer, high basketball IQ, and a guy that we think is gonna fit in great with Tre (Holloman) as we built this recruiting class.”

For more on Kohler, check out The Only Colors scouting report on the incoming big man.