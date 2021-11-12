Maryland Terrapins vs. No. 7 Michigan State Spartans: Time, TV channel, how to watch or stream

The No. 7 Michigan State Spartans (8-1) are looking for a statement performance this Saturday when East Division foe the Maryland Terrapins (5-4) come to East Lansing for a 4 p.m. EST kickoff. The Terps bring a dangerous pass attack to town that will likely look to repeat the dismantling of MSU’s secondary the Purdue Boilermakers (6-3) performed.

Michigan State will look to bounce back ahead of a trip to Columbus, Ohio next week by extending the active win streak over Maryland, but can ill afford to look past the upcoming opponent. The Terps have the third ranked passing attack in the Big Ten, averaging 316.1 yards per game, with a 8.1 yards per catch average, good for fourth in the league.

The game marks the 12th meeting all-time between the two programs. It will also mark the first time the East Division foes will face off against each other since 2019 after both the original and then rescheduled matchups were cancelled last season due to COVID-19 outbreaks among the Maryland roster. The Spartans are 9-2 all-time against the Terrapins, and hold a 5-1 record since UMD joined the Big Ten in 2014. MSU is also 6-1 all-time in East Lansing against Maryland.

Maryland Terrapins (5-4, 2-4 Big Ten) vs. No. 7 Michigan State Spartans (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten)

Date: Saturday, Nov. 13

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. EDT

MEDIA COVERAGE

TV: FOX

Web/Mobile: foxsports.com/live or the FOX Sports App

Play-by-Play: Joe Davis

Analyst: Brock Huard

RADIO: Spartan Media Network

Play-by-Play: George Blaha

Analyst: Jason Strayhorn

Sideline: Steve Courtney

Broadcast Host: Will Tieman

Website/Mobile: msuspartans.com/MSU Spartans app/Tune In radio

Flagship Stations: Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM); Detroit: WJR (760 AM); Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)

Affiliates: 30 affiliates listed at msuspartans.com

Satellite: Ch. 83 (Sirius), Ch. 83 (XM), Ch. 83 (SiriusXM.com)

Pre-game Show: Begins at 2:30 p.m.

Location: East Lansing, Michigan

Stadium: Spartan Stadium (74,866)

Surface: Natural grass

All-Time Series: Michigan State leads 9-2

All-Time Series in East Lansing: MSU leads 6-1

Big Ten Games: MSU leads, 5-1

Last Meeting: Michigan State 19, Maryland 16 (2019)

Current Series Streak: Michigan State with three (2017-present)

COACHES:

Michigan State Head Coach: Mel Tucker

MSU Record: 10-6 (second year)

Overall Record: 15-13 (third year)

Record vs. UMD: 0-0

Maryland Head Coach: Michael Locksley

Maryland Record: 11-21 (third year)*

Overall Record: 13-47 (sixth year)*

Record vs. MSU: 0-2

*Interim head coach at UMD in 2015 for six games

Go Green!