Western Michigan Broncos vs. Michigan State Spartans Game Thread

The Michigan State Spartans face off against the Western Michigan Broncos tonight in the home season opener for the Spartans. Tonight’s game marks the 39th all-time meeting between the two programs.
Series History
- Michigan State currently leads the all-time series 27-11.
- The Spartans lead the series in East Lansing 21-7.
- MSU is riding a seven-game win streak heading into the matchup, and has won 10 of the past 11 meetings.
- Western Michigan last won a game in the series on Nov. 28, 1981 in a 83-79 victory back in the days of basketball at Jenison Fieldhouse.
- Michigan State had to rely on a 21-8 run at the mid-point of the second half last season over a span of 7:50 to put away the Broncos in a 79-61 win on Dec. 6 at the Breslin Center. Joey Hauser notched his third double-double of the season in that matchup, scoring a career-high 24 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.
- Western Michigan comes into the game 1-0 after beating Hope College 76-58 on Wednesday night.
