No. 7 Michigan State Spartans at No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes will host ESPN GameDay

The No. 7 Michigan State Spartans (9-1, 6-1 in the Big Ten) head to Columbus, Ohio on Saturday to take on the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-1, 7-0 in the Big Ten) in a pivotal game to determine the Big Ten East Division race. The Spartans sit just one game behind Ohio State in the standings and will have the chance to gain a head-to-head advantage over OSU for a trip to Indianapolis with a win.

National media has taken note of the game’s importance to the point of ESPN announcing late on Saturday night that GameDay will be heading to Columbus for the matchup.

This marks the second time in the past four games that Michigan State has a game tabbed for the premier national pregame show. ESPN GameDay was just in East Lansing ahead of the win over in-state rival Michigan on Oct. 30. The Spartans won that matchup in a thrilling 37-33 victory.

As for the upcoming opponent, this marks the fifth time the Ohio State-Michigan State matchup will host GameDay since 2012, and the first since 2015. The Ohio State trips to East Lansing in 2012 and 2014 featured GameDay in East Lansing, while the 2013 Big Ten Championship game hosted GameDay in Indianapolis.

The last matchup in the series that was tabbed for GameDay was the epic 2015 win by then 9-1 and No. 9-ranked Michigan State at 10-0 and No. 2-ranked Ohio State. Any MSU fan out there remembers how that game ended in a windmill formation celebration after a walk-off field goal by Michigan State kicker Michael Geiger.

The Michigan State versus Ohio State game will broadcast on ABC with the game start time set for noon. Be sure to check back all week for The Only Colors’ coverage of everything you need to know heading into the matchup.