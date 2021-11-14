Michigan State climbs to No. 7 in AP Poll, No. 8 in Coaches Poll

The Michigan State Spartans returned to climbing up in in both the Associated Press Poll and the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll following the team’s 19-point victory over the Maryland Terrapins yesterday in East Lansing.

MSU rebounded ever so slightly to No. 8 in this week’s Coaches Poll, after falling three spots to No. 9 last week. The Spartans also climbed one spot to No. 7 in the AP Poll this week, after also dropping three spots to No. 8 in that poll last week.

The next College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Tuesday. Michigan State fell No. 7 in the second ranking that came out last week, but no teams ahead of the Spartans in the CFP poll lost this week.

7️⃣ in the AP Poll



7️⃣ in the AP Poll

8️⃣ in the Coaches Poll

AP Poll

There are five Big Ten teams in the Associated Press Poll top-25 this week (in bold), including three in the top-eight. Alabama jumped Cincinnati to No. 2, and Oklahoma dropped out of the top-four all the way down to No. 12 following the Sooners’ first loss of the season at Baylor.

Full AP Results:

Georgia (62 first-place votes) Alabama Cincinnati Oregon Ohio State Notre Dame Michigan State Michigan Oklahoma State Ole Miss Baylor Oklahoma Wake Forest BYU Texas-San Antonio Texas A&M Houston Iowa Wisconsin Badgers Pittsburgh Arkansas Louisiana-Lafayette San Diego State Utah NC State

Others Receiving Votes:

Mississippi State 52, Auburn 43, Appalachian State 32, Penn State 31, Coastal Carolina 28, Kansas State 12, Utah State 12, Kentucky 9, SMU 9, Purdue 4

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

The Big Ten also has five teams in Coaches Poll top-25 this week, including three in the top-eight. Michigan (No. 7) remains one spot ahead of Michigan State despite the Wolverines’ head-to-head loss against the Spartans. Oklahoma also dropped seven spots in the Coaches Poll after exposing itself as the fraud it is at Baylor. Big Ten teams in bold.

Full Coaches Poll Results:

Georgia (62 first-place votes) Alabama Cincinnati Ohio State Oregon Notre Dame Michigan Michigan State Oklahoma State Ole Miss Oklahoma Wake Forest Baylor Iowa BYU Texas A&M Houston Texas-San Antonio Pittsburgh Wisconsin Louisiana-Lafayette Arkansas San Diego State NC State Utah

Schools Dropped Out:

No. 20 Auburn; No. 21 Coastal Carolina; No. 23 Penn State

Others Receiving Votes:

Kentucky 113; Southern Methodist 45; Coastal Carolina 34; Appalachian State 31; Mississippi State 26; Penn State 20; Auburn 18; Utah State 9; Purdue 7; Louisville 5; Kansas State 4; Fresno State 4; Clemson 4; Arizona State 2.