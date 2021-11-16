 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Only Podcast (11-16-21) - A Tough Nut

In November, no less

By AustinCSmith
NCAA Football: Ohio State at Michigan State Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

He’s baaaaaaaack. On this week’s episode, Austin (@ACSmith06) and John (@John_Kirby) talk...

(0-7) Austin is back and just has to talk about Michigan.

(7-28) MEN’S HOOPS: Kansas/Western Michigan Recap and Butler Preview

COMMERCIAL

(30 - 54) FOOTBALL: Maryland Recap - Please stop complaining

COMMERCIAL

(56 - 1:39) WEEK 11 In Review/Week 12 Preview - All Hail Kansas Football

(1:39 - 1:47) HEISMAN RACE UPDATE HAHAHAHAHAHAHA WHAT?!?!

COMMERCIAL

(1:49 - FIN) FOOTBALL: Ohio State Preview - yeah, this is a big one.

