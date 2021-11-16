 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Michigan State holds at No. 7 in latest College Football Playoff Top-25 rankings

By Kevin Knight (SpartyOnHuskers)
Syndication: Detroit Free Press Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Michigan State Spartans rebounded with a win over the Maryland Terrapins this past Saturday following the team’s first loss the week prior to Purdue. MSU climbed one spot in both the AP and Coaches polls released on Sunday. However, the third College Football Playoff Committee top-25 rankings kept the Spartans unchanged at No. 7 this week.

The CFP Committee still has not resolved the hypocrisy posed by keeping Michigan State behind Michigan, despite Michigan State’s head-to-head victory over Michigan, while at the same time leaving Oregon ahead of Ohio State. This is once again the case this week, despite the Ducks having a far less impressive win over Washington State Saturday than the Buckeyes utter domination of previously-ranked Purdue, which demonstrated a “more complete team” in the words of the Committee. Oh well, MSU has the opportunity to change the narrative Saturday, even if that is a tall task.

Full rankings (Big Ten teams in bold)

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Oregon
  4. Ohio State
  5. Cincinnati
  6. Michigan
  7. Michigan State
  8. Notre Dame
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. Wake Forest
  11. Baylor
  12. Ole Miss
  13. Oklahoma
  14. BYU
  15. Wisconsin Badgers
  16. Texas A&M
  17. Iowa Hawkeyes
  18. Pittsburgh
  19. San Diego Sate
  20. NC State
  21. Arkansas
  22. UTSA
  23. Utah
  24. Houston
  25. Mississippi State

There are just five Big Ten teams included in this week’s rankings. After making a brief appearance last week, Purdue dropped out of the rankings, following Ohio State’s utter dismantling of the Boilermakers in Columbus.

