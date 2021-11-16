Michigan State holds at No. 7 in latest College Football Playoff Top-25 rankings

The Michigan State Spartans rebounded with a win over the Maryland Terrapins this past Saturday following the team’s first loss the week prior to Purdue. MSU climbed one spot in both the AP and Coaches polls released on Sunday. However, the third College Football Playoff Committee top-25 rankings kept the Spartans unchanged at No. 7 this week.

The CFP Committee still has not resolved the hypocrisy posed by keeping Michigan State behind Michigan, despite Michigan State’s head-to-head victory over Michigan, while at the same time leaving Oregon ahead of Ohio State. This is once again the case this week, despite the Ducks having a far less impressive win over Washington State Saturday than the Buckeyes utter domination of previously-ranked Purdue, which demonstrated a “more complete team” in the words of the Committee. Oh well, MSU has the opportunity to change the narrative Saturday, even if that is a tall task.

Full rankings (Big Ten teams in bold)

Georgia Alabama Oregon Ohio State Cincinnati Michigan Michigan State Notre Dame Oklahoma State Wake Forest Baylor Ole Miss Oklahoma BYU Wisconsin Badgers Texas A&M Iowa Hawkeyes Pittsburgh San Diego Sate NC State Arkansas UTSA Utah Houston Mississippi State

There are just five Big Ten teams included in this week’s rankings. After making a brief appearance last week, Purdue dropped out of the rankings, following Ohio State’s utter dismantling of the Boilermakers in Columbus.