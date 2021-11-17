VIDEO: The Only Colors previews the Michigan State versus Ohio State game with “The Voice of College Football”

Just a few months ago in August, before the 2021 season officially kicked off in early September, not many fans or pundits were confident that the Michigan State Spartans would even make a bowl game. Now, with two games left to play in the regular season, Michigan State controls its own destiny in the Big Ten East with a 9-1 record overall, and a 6-1 record in conference play. This week will be the Spartans’ toughest test yet, with a road trip to Columbus to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes (9-1 overall, 7-0 Big Ten).

The winner of this weekend’s game will be in the driver’s seat for a Big Ten East Division title (but would still have one game to play the following week) and an eventual trip to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship game on Dec. 4.

As I have done throughout the season, I joined Mark Rogers on “The Voice of College Football” YouTube show to discuss the matchup, past Michigan State upsets over Ohio State, the challenges the Buckeyes pose, injuries Michigan State is currently dealing with, a potential Mel Tucker contract extension and more.

