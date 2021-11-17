Gavitt Games: Michigan State Spartans at Butler Bulldogs Game Thread

The Michigan State Spartans are in Indianapolis tonight to face off against the Butler Bulldogs in historic Hinkle Fieldhouse. The game is part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games between the Big Ten and Big East. The Big Ten holds the edge in the all-time contest, going 2-0-3 since its inception in 2015, but is currently 0-4 this year in the contests and needs to win out to avoid its first loss in the event.

As for the Spartans, MSU is 1-0 in the event and tonight’s game marks the 25th all-time meeting between Michigan State and Butler.

Series History

Michigan State currently leads the all-time series 13-11 that dates to 1927.

The Spartans trail Butler on the road all-time, holding a 4-8 mark.

The last win by Michigan State in the series was a 77-71 win on Dec. 20, 1971 in Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Butler holds a one game win streak in the series, having won the last matchup between the programs in the 2010 NCAA National Semifinals (Final Four) in Indianapolis where the Bulldogs prevailed 52-50.

The matchup tonight will be just the second time Michigan State’s Tom Izzo has coached against Butler at the helm.

Despite only playing once since that 1977 matchup, Butler ranks No. 20 on the list of teams Michigan State has played the most games against since 1949-50.

When: 7:00 p.m. EST/6:00 CST

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: FS1

Announcers: Joe Davis (play-by-play), Jim Jackson (analyst)

Online Broadcast: foxsports.com/live or the FOX Sports App

Radio: TCF Bank Spartan Media Network

Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM)

Detroit: WJR (760 AM)

Affiliates: 27 affiliates listed at msuspartans.com

Play-by-play: Will Tieman

Analyst: Matt Steigenga

Online Radio: MSUSpartans.com, TuneIn.com and TuneIn App.

Sirius/XM/Internet: Channel 382 (XM) or Channel 972 (SiriusXM App)

Go Green!