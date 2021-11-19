No. 7 Michigan State Spartans vs. No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes: Time, TV channel, how to watch or stream

The No. 7 Michigan State Spartans (9-1) have the ultimate matchup of the season tomorrow in Columbus against the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-1) in a game set for a noon Eastern Time kickoff. The Buckeyes stand between the Spartans and one of the most magical turnaround Cinderella stories in modern college football history. Then again, given the stature of the foe, perhaps a David versus Goliath reference may be more fitting.

Michigan State has the chance to silence critics and get back on the inside track to the program’s second College Football Playoff appearance with a win on a Saturday. However, the Buckeyes have one of the top offenses in the country with a lethal passing attack. MSU, on the other hand, has the statistically worst pass defense in the country. Can the Spartans overcome that and trade blow for blow in an offensive showcase by both teams?

The game marks the 50th meeting all-time between the two programs. The Spartans trail the Buckeyes 15-34 in the all-time series, but are also the last Big Ten program to earn a win at Ohio Stadium in an epic 2015 matchup. Michigan State also has a Big Ten best three wins over Ohio State since 2011. MSU is also 3-1 in the previous four meetings when both teams are ranked in the AP top-10.

We can’t wait to see Spartan Nation and in #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/u0aIjoZrZr — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) November 16, 2021

No. 7 Michigan State Spartans (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten) vs. No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-1, 6-0 Big Ten)

Date: Saturday, Nov. 20

Kickoff: 12:10 p.m. EST

MEDIA COVERAGE

TV: ABC

Web/Mobile: espn.com or the WatchESPNApp

Play-by-Play: Chris Fowler

Analyst: Kirk Herbstreit

Sidelines: Holly Rowe

RADIO: Spartan Media Network

Play-by-Play: George Blaha

Analyst: Jason Strayhorn

Sideline: Bobby McAllister

Website/Mobile: msuspartans.com/MSU Spartans app/Tune In radio

Flagship Stations: Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM); Detroit: WJR (760 AM); Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)

Affiliates: 30 affiliates listed at msuspartans.com

Satellite: Ch. 83 (Sirius), Ch. 83 (XM), Ch. 83 (SiriusXM.com)

Pre-game Show: Begins at 10:30 a.m.

Location: Columbus, Ohio

Stadium: Ohio Stadium (102,780)

Surface: FieldTurf

All-Time Series: Ohio State leads 34-15

All-Time Series in Columbus: Ohio State leads 16-9

Last Meeting: Michigan State 12, Ohio State 52 (2020)

Current Series Streak: Ohio State with five (2016-present)

COACHES:

Michigan State Head Coach: Mel Tucker

MSU Record: 11-6 (second year)

Overall Record: 16-13 (third year)

Record vs. OSU: 0-1

Ohio State Head Coach: Ryan Day

OSU Record: 32-3 (third year)

Overall Record: 32-3 (third year)

Record vs. MSU: 2-0

Don’t forget to follow along during the game with The Only Colors on Facebook and Twitter (@TheOnlyColors) all game long, and as always here on the website in our game thread.

Go Green!