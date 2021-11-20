Penn State at Michigan State football set for 3:30 kickoff on ABC

The Michigan State Spartans have finally reached senior day and the home season finale for the 2021 regular season. The Penn State Nittany Lions come to town for the battle of the Land Grant Trophy, and it will be at 3:30 p.m. EST on ABC.

The Spartans are hoping to bounce back from a trip to the wrong “woodshed” against the Ohio State Buckeyes that saw hopes of a Cinderella surprise run to a Big Ten East Division title all but eviscerate in the first quarter. However, a 10-win season may still be in grasp in next Saturday’s matchup.

More importantly than that, MSU has a chance to right the ship and retake lead in the all-time series against PSU. The 39-24 loss last year in State College to Penn State resulted in the Nittany Lions tying it back up at 17-17-1 all-time against the Spartans. That, and it also meant the PEW PEW LAZERZ Land Grant Trophy stayed in State College for another year (PSU leads the trophy series 16-9).