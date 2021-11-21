Michigan State drops to No. 12 in AP Poll, No. 13 in Coaches Poll

The Michigan State Spartans dropped out of the top-10 in both the Associated Press Poll and the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll following the team’s absolute beating yesterday in Columbus against the now No. 2/3 Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Spartans started that game ugly and it did not get any better from there. If anything, it may be generous that MSU only fell five spots each in the AP and Coaches polls after that loss.

The next College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Tuesday. Michigan State held steady at No. 7 in the third ranking that came out last week, but will be sure to drop precipitously this week after that absolute manhandling.

1️⃣2️⃣ in the AP Poll



1️⃣3️⃣ in the Coaches Poll#KeepChoppin // #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/O9awtUyX58 — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) November 21, 2021

AP Poll

There are still five Big Ten teams in the Associated Press Poll top-25 this week (in bold), but now just two in the top-10. Ohio State jumped both Alabama and Cincinnati to No. 2 after thoroughly dismantling the Spartans, and Oregon joined Michigan State in dropping out of the top-10 after falling at Utah Saturday night.

Full AP Results:

Georgia (62 first-place votes) Ohio State Alabama Cincinnati Notre Dame Michigan Oklahoma State Ole Miss Baylor Oklahoma Oregon Michigan State BYU Texas A&M Texas-San Antonio Utah Iowa Hawkeyes Wisconsin Badgers Houston Pittsburgh Wake Forest San Diego State Louisiana-Lafayette NC State Arkansas

Others Receiving Votes:

Clemson 101, Mississippi State 44, Penn State 26, Appalachian State 24, Kentucky 10, Purdue 3

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

The Big Ten also has five teams in Coaches Poll top-25 this week, with Michigan State and Oregon both dropping out of the top-10 in this poll as well. Ohio State jumped Cincinnati this week, but did not pass Alabama like in the AP Poll. Big Ten teams in bold.

Full Coaches Poll Results:

Georgia (62 first-place votes) Alabama Ohio State Cincinnati Notre Dame Michigan Oklahoma State Ole Miss Oklahoma Baylor Oregon Iowa Michigan State Texas A&M BYU Houston Pittsburgh Wisconsin Utah Texas-San Antonio Wake Forest San Diego State Louisiana-Lafayette NC State Kentucky

Schools Dropped Out:

No. 22 Arkansas

Others Receiving Votes:

Arkansas 67; Clemson 56; Mississippi State 42; Penn State 22; Appalachian State 20; Purdue 10; Coastal Carolina 9; Air Force 9; Oregon State 2.