Michigan State drops to No. 12 in AP Poll, No. 13 in Coaches Poll

By Kevin Knight (SpartyOnHuskers)
Syndication: USA TODAY Adam Cairns / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Michigan State Spartans dropped out of the top-10 in both the Associated Press Poll and the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll following the team’s absolute beating yesterday in Columbus against the now No. 2/3 Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Spartans started that game ugly and it did not get any better from there. If anything, it may be generous that MSU only fell five spots each in the AP and Coaches polls after that loss.

The next College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Tuesday. Michigan State held steady at No. 7 in the third ranking that came out last week, but will be sure to drop precipitously this week after that absolute manhandling.

AP Poll

There are still five Big Ten teams in the Associated Press Poll top-25 this week (in bold), but now just two in the top-10. Ohio State jumped both Alabama and Cincinnati to No. 2 after thoroughly dismantling the Spartans, and Oregon joined Michigan State in dropping out of the top-10 after falling at Utah Saturday night.

Full AP Results:

  1. Georgia (62 first-place votes)
  2. Ohio State
  3. Alabama
  4. Cincinnati
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Michigan
  7. Oklahoma State
  8. Ole Miss
  9. Baylor
  10. Oklahoma
  11. Oregon
  12. Michigan State
  13. BYU
  14. Texas A&M
  15. Texas-San Antonio
  16. Utah
  17. Iowa Hawkeyes
  18. Wisconsin Badgers
  19. Houston
  20. Pittsburgh
  21. Wake Forest
  22. San Diego State
  23. Louisiana-Lafayette
  24. NC State
  25. Arkansas

Others Receiving Votes:

Clemson 101, Mississippi State 44, Penn State 26, Appalachian State 24, Kentucky 10, Purdue 3

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

The Big Ten also has five teams in Coaches Poll top-25 this week, with Michigan State and Oregon both dropping out of the top-10 in this poll as well. Ohio State jumped Cincinnati this week, but did not pass Alabama like in the AP Poll. Big Ten teams in bold.

Full Coaches Poll Results:

  1. Georgia (62 first-place votes)
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Cincinnati
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Michigan
  7. Oklahoma State
  8. Ole Miss
  9. Oklahoma
  10. Baylor
  11. Oregon
  12. Iowa
  13. Michigan State
  14. Texas A&M
  15. BYU
  16. Houston
  17. Pittsburgh
  18. Wisconsin
  19. Utah
  20. Texas-San Antonio
  21. Wake Forest
  22. San Diego State
  23. Louisiana-Lafayette
  24. NC State
  25. Kentucky

Schools Dropped Out:

No. 22 Arkansas

Others Receiving Votes:

Arkansas 67; Clemson 56; Mississippi State 42; Penn State 22; Appalachian State 20; Purdue 10; Coastal Carolina 9; Air Force 9; Oregon State 2.

