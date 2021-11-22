Michigan State Football: Connor Heyward accepts invite to Senior Bowl

Michigan State H-back/tight end Connor Heyward accepted his invite to the Reese’s Senior Bowl on Monday, according to the game’s official Twitter account. Heyward is currently the only Spartan headed to the Senior Bowl, however, that could change as the regular season wraps up this week.

After spending his first four seasons as a Spartan at running back, Heyward made the move to the H-back/tight end role this offseason before his graduate senior season, and it has had a massive payoff. He’s logged 26 receptions this year for 229 yards and a touchdown, with an average of nearly nine yards per reception.

Heyward has also made a big impact in the running game as a tight end. He’s picked up key blocks on many of running back Kenneth Walker III’s Heisman Trophy-level runs, and has really helped allow the Michigan State running game to explode this season. Heyward has an opportunity to showcase his versatile skill set in front of NFL scouts at the Senior Bowl, which is exciting to see considering he nearly transferred out of the Michigan State program in 2019 before ultimately returning after Mel Tucker was hired as head coach of MSU.

Heyward is likely not going to be the only Spartan player headed to Mobile, Alabama this season for the Senior Bowl, so stay tuned for future announcements.