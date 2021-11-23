 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Michigan State drops to No. 12 in latest College Football Playoff Top-25 rankings

The Spartans are still in striking distance for a New Years Six Bowl

By Kevin Knight (SpartyOnHuskers)
The Michigan State Spartans dropped precipitously in the latest College Football Playoff rankings after falling to the Ohio State Buckeyes in a deflating 56-7 blowout loss. MSU dropped five spots already in both the AP and Coaches polls on Sunday. However, the College Football Playoff Committee top-25 rankings is the important one when it comes to bowl selection at this point, and the fourth ranking of the season dropped the Spartans to No. 12 this week.

The Spartans still sit easily within grasp of a New Years Six Bowl this week. Should Michigan State beat Penn State, it would be possible to still clinch a spot in a New Years Six bowl game. The bowl game tie-ins make it difficult to qualify at No. 12, but if the Spartans take care of business on Saturday while teams ahead in the rankings such as Oklahoma-Oklahoma State have to see one team lose then come Dec. 5 Michigan State might just make it to the Fiesta or Peach Bowl.

If not, it seems like Michigan State will be heading to the Outback or Citrus Bowl for the first trip to Florida for a bowl game since the 2012 Outback Bowl win over Georgia when Kirk Cousins was still the starting quarterback.

Full rankings (Big Ten teams in bold)

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Alabama
  4. Cincinnati
  5. Michigan
  6. Notre Dame
  7. Oklahoma State
  8. Baylor
  9. Ole Miss
  10. Oklahoma
  11. Oregon
  12. Michigan State Spartans
  13. BYU
  14. Wisconsin Badgers
  15. Texas A&M
  16. Iowa Hawkeyes
  17. Pittsburgh
  18. Wake Forest
  19. Utah
  20. NC State
  21. San Diego State
  22. UTSA
  23. Clemson
  24. Houston
  25. Arkansas

There are still five Big Ten teams included in this week’s rankings. Iowa and Wisconsin both climbed after wins while Michigan primarily benefited from Oregon’s loss.

