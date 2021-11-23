Michigan State drops to No. 12 in latest College Football Playoff Top-25 rankings

The Michigan State Spartans dropped precipitously in the latest College Football Playoff rankings after falling to the Ohio State Buckeyes in a deflating 56-7 blowout loss. MSU dropped five spots already in both the AP and Coaches polls on Sunday. However, the College Football Playoff Committee top-25 rankings is the important one when it comes to bowl selection at this point, and the fourth ranking of the season dropped the Spartans to No. 12 this week.

The Spartans still sit easily within grasp of a New Years Six Bowl this week. Should Michigan State beat Penn State, it would be possible to still clinch a spot in a New Years Six bowl game. The bowl game tie-ins make it difficult to qualify at No. 12, but if the Spartans take care of business on Saturday while teams ahead in the rankings such as Oklahoma-Oklahoma State have to see one team lose then come Dec. 5 Michigan State might just make it to the Fiesta or Peach Bowl.

If not, it seems like Michigan State will be heading to the Outback or Citrus Bowl for the first trip to Florida for a bowl game since the 2012 Outback Bowl win over Georgia when Kirk Cousins was still the starting quarterback.

Full rankings (Big Ten teams in bold)

Georgia Ohio State Alabama Cincinnati Michigan Notre Dame Oklahoma State Baylor Ole Miss Oklahoma Oregon Michigan State Spartans BYU Wisconsin Badgers Texas A&M Iowa Hawkeyes Pittsburgh Wake Forest Utah NC State San Diego State UTSA Clemson Houston Arkansas

There are still five Big Ten teams included in this week’s rankings. Iowa and Wisconsin both climbed after wins while Michigan primarily benefited from Oregon’s loss.