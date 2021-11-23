The Only Podcast (11-23-21) — To Me, You Are Perfect

On this week’s episode, Austin (@ACSmith06) and John (@John_Kirby) talk...

(0-18) HOOPS AND NOT FOOTBALL: One Week, Two Wins. Was either opponent good? Who is to say?

(18-34) Battle 4 Atlantis Preview: This is the first year this competition has ever mattered, wow.

COMMERICAL?

(34-1:04) OHIO STATE RECAP: All you can do is laugh. Seriously, don’t try anything else.

(1:04-1:27) Week 12 Recap/Week 13 Precap: Georgia is the only good team. Ohio State might be close, though.

(1:27-FIN) PENN STATE PREVIEW: Would be a real shame if Sean Clifford couldn’t go!