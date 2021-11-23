Michigan State football names Week 13 captains

The Michigan State Spartans announced Week 13 captains for the matchup against Penn State on Saturday.

All four captains this week are seniors, and there’s no surprise here as safety Xavier Henderson is on the graphic again, marking his 12th appearance as a game day captain in as many games. Henderson has been a massive leader for the Spartan defense these last two years and has garnered massive praise from head coach Mel Tucker this season.

Connor Heyward makes his third appearance as a captain for the Spartans this season, capping off a great year for the running back turned tight end. Heyward recently accepted an invite to the Reese’s Senior Bowl as well.

Offensive linemen Kevin Jarvis and Matt Allen are both making their second appearances as game day captains this season. While the offensive line unit as a whole has had its ups and downs, both players have become great leaders within the team this season and are rightfully being recognized for the impact they’ve had this year.

The kickoff for the senior day matchup with Penn State is set for 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time, and the game will air on ABC.