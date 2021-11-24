Loyola Chicago vs. Michigan State Game Thread

The Michigan State Spartans return to Paradise Island in the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis event after having last participated in the Thanksgiving week tournament in 2016. First up in the tournament is the Loyola Chicago Ramblers, coached by former MSU graduate assistant Drew Valentine. The game marks the fourth venue so far this season for the Spartans in just the fifth game of the season.

Loyola Chicago is coming into the matchup with a perfect 4-0 record so far, having most recently knocked of the University of Chicago-Illinois this past Saturday by a final score of 80-63. Other wins include victories over Coppin State (103-45), Florida Gulf Coast (89-77), and Chicago State (92-56).

Senior forward Ryan Schwieger leads the team in scoring with 14.8 points per game and 4.3 rebounds per game. Graduate forward Aher Uguak is right on his heels, however, with 13.5 points per game and 3.8 boards. Graduate guard Lucas Williamson is third on the team and rounds out the players averaging double figures with his 10.8 points per game while adding 4.8 assists. All together, the Ramblers have 10 players averaging at least 5.0 points and 10.0 minutes per game.

Series History

Michigan State currently leads the all-time series 10-2, with today’s matchup marking the 13th meeting all-time.

The Spartans are 6-0 against Loyola Chicago in East Lansing, having won the most recent matchup between the teams in an 87-52 victory on Nov. 21, 2014 at the Breslin Center.

The game today marks the first time the teams will face off against each other on a neutral court.

When: Noon EST/11:00 a.m. CST

Where: Atlantis Paradise Island - Bahamas

TV: ESPN

Announcers: Eric Frede (play-by-play), Carolyn Peck (analyst)

Online Broadcast: espn.com/watch or the ESPN App

Radio: TCF Bank Spartan Media Network

Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM)

Detroit: WJR (760 AM)

Affiliates: 27 affiliates listed at msuspartans.com

Play-by-play: Will Tieman

Analyst: Matt Steigenga

Online Radio: MSUSpartans.com, TuneIn.com and TuneIn App.

Sirius/XM/Internet: Channel 372 (XM and SiriusXM App)

Go Green!