Men’s Basketball: UConn vs. Michigan State Game Thread

The Michigan State Spartans return to action today on Paradise Island in the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis event after escaping Loyola Chicago in a hard-fought win yesterday to advance in the winner’s bracket. Up today is the No. 22 Connecticut Huskies. The game marks the second time the Spartans are facing a ranked opponent this season in six games.

The No. 22 Huskies are coming off a double-overtime thriller yesterday, besting the No. 19 Auburn Tigers 115-109. UConn has five players this season averaging double-figures, led by forward Adama Sanogo 15.8 points per game. Guard Tyrese Martin is second with 13.5 points, guard RJ Cole is averaging 11.0 points, and forward Tyler Polley and guard Jalen Gaffney are both averaging 10.0 points.

Guard Andre Jackson leads the team on the glass with 7.0 rebounds per game, while Cole leads the team in assists with 4.5 per game, Gaffney leads the team in steals with 2.0 per game, and forward Isaiah Whaley leads the team in blocks with 1.5 per game. UConn is averaging 50.2 percent from the floor and 39.3 percent shooting from behind the arc.

Series History

Since 1998, Michigan State currently trails UConn 3-4 in the series, with today’s matchup marking the eighth time Tom Izzo is coaching the Spartans against UConn.

The Spartans enter the matchup on a one-game win streak against the Huskies, having defeated unranked UConn 77-57 in the PK80 tournament in Portland, Oregon on Nov. 25, 2017 while ranked No. 4 at the time.

That win in the PK80 tournament snapped a three-game losing streak to UConn dating to Nov. 23, 2010 when the teams faced off in the 2010 Maui Invitational Tournament.

When: Noon EST/11:00 a.m. CST

Where: Atlantis Paradise Island - Bahamas

TV: ESPN

Announcers: Karl Ravech (play-by-play), Jimmy Dykes (analyst)

Online Broadcast: espn.com/watch or the ESPN App

Radio: TCF Bank Spartan Media Network

Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM)

Detroit: WJR (760 AM)

Affiliates: 27 affiliates listed at msuspartans.com

Play-by-play: Will Tieman

Analyst: Matt Steigenga

Online Radio: MSUSpartans.com, TuneIn.com and TuneIn App.

Sirius/XM/Internet: Channel 372 (XM and SiriusXM App)

