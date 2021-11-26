Penn State Nittany Lions vs. No. 12 Michigan State Spartans: Time, TV channel, how to watch or stream

The No. 12 Michigan State Spartans (9-2) have what was once referred to as a chance at a “program game” when the Penn State Nittany Lions come to town on Saturday. That was in reference to the 2014 matchup against the Nittany Lions when MSU had a shot at another 10-win season despite falling short of a Big Ten title. Now headed by newly extended head coach Mel Tucker, the Spartans have a similar chance tomorrow to set the team up for a New Year’s Six bowl berth with a win. The turnaround is stunning when considering that just a few months ago the over/under for wins on the season for Michigan State was pegged for 4.5. The game is set for a noon Eastern Time kickoff.

The matchup is also for the greatest bowling college football rivalry trophy in all of sports, the PEW PEW LAZERZ Land Grant Trophy! Ignoring how lopsided the trophy series is against the Nittany Lions, Penn State was able to tie the all-time series up last year in State College on Dec. 12. In that matchup, this very author had to endure a second half collapse by the Spartans from the press box at Beaver Stadium on his birthday no less, while the Nittany Lions evened it up at 17-17-1 all-time while keeping the Land Grant Trophy in State College for another year.

Michigan State has won five of the last eight in the series, however. That includes two top-10 wins over PSU in back-to-back years (2017 and 2018). The game tomorrow marks the 36th meeting all-time between the two programs. The two schools are the pioneers that served as the national model for the land-grant system of higher education institutions in America. However, Michigan State was first, founded on Feb. 12, 1855, and hopefully will emerge in first in the all-time series at the end of game action tomorrow.

Penn State Nittany Lions (7-4, 4-4 Big Ten) vs. No. 12 Michigan State Spartans (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten)

Date: Saturday, Nov. 27

Kickoff: 3:36 p.m. EST

MEDIA COVERAGE

TV: ABC

Web/Mobile: espn.com or the WatchESPNApp

Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough

Analyst: Todd Blackledge

Sidelines: Molly McGrath

RADIO: Spartan Media Network

Play-by-Play: George Blaha

Analyst: Jason Strayhorn

Sideline: Bobby McAllister

Website/Mobile: msuspartans.com/MSU Spartans app/Tune In radio

Flagship Stations: Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM); Detroit: WJR (760 AM); Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)

Affiliates: 30 affiliates listed at msuspartans.com

Satellite: Ch. 83 (Sirius), Ch. 83 (XM), Ch. 83 (SiriusXM.com)

Pre-game Show: Begins at 2 p.m.

Location: East Lansing, Michigan

Stadium: Spartan Stadium (74,866)

Surface: Natural grass

All-Time Series: Tied, 17-17-1

All-Time Series in East Lansing: MSU leads, 10-6 (6-6 in Big Ten action)

Big Ten Games: PSU leads, 16-9

Last Meeting: Michigan State 24, Penn State 39 (2020)

Current Series Streak: Penn State with two (2019-present)

COACHES:

Michigan State Head Coach: Mel Tucker

MSU Record: 11-7 (second year)

Overall Record: 16-14 (third year)

Record vs. PSU: 0-1

PSU Head Coach: James Franklin

PSU Record: 67-32 (eighth year)

Overall Record: 91-47 (11th year)

Record vs. MSU: 3-4

Go Green!