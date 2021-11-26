Men’s Basketball: Baylor vs. Michigan State Game Thread

The Michigan State Spartans are officially playing for all the tridents of the deep today on Paradise Island in the Bahamas in the championship game of the Battle 4 Atlantis event after defeating UConn in a close Thanksgiving Day game yesterday. Up today is the defending 2021 national champion, the No. 6 Baylor Bears. The game marks the second-straight ranked opponent the Spartans are facing, and the third of the season to date.

The No. 6 Bears are coming off a 69-61 victory over VCU yesterday, and bested Arizona State 75-63 in Wednesday’s action. Against VCU, Matthew Mayer led the Bears in scoring with 15 points, and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua matched a career high with 13 points, as Baylor moved to 6-0 on the season. Four players are averaging double figures for BU this season, led by LJ Cryer’s 17.8 points per game. Tchamwa Tchatchoua leads the team on the glass with 8.4 rebounds per game, James Akinjo paves the way with helpers at 7.8 assists per game and in steals with 2.6 per game.

Series History

Since 1950, Michigan State has only faced Baylor just one time and that came in the 2016 Semifinals matchup of the Battle 4 Atlantis.

The Spartans were ranked No. 24 in that matchup and fell to No. 20 Baylor 73-58.

Th Spartans went on to beat Wichita State in the third place game by a score of 77-72, while Baylor went on to defeat No. 10 Louisville in the Championship game, 66-63.

When: 11:00 a.m. EST/10:00 a.m. CST

Where: Atlantis Paradise Island - Bahamas

TV: ESPN

Announcers: Karl Ravech (play-by-play), Jimmy Dykes (analyst)

Online Broadcast: espn.com/watch or the ESPN App

Radio: TCF Bank Spartan Media Network

Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM)

Detroit: WJR (760 AM)

Affiliates: 27 affiliates listed at msuspartans.com

Play-by-play: Will Tieman

Analyst: Matt Steigenga

Online Radio: MSUSpartans.com, TuneIn.com and TuneIn App.

Sirius/XM/Internet: Channel 81 (Sirius), Channel 381 (XM), and Channel 971 (SiriusXM App)

Go Green!