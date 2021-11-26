Michigan State falls to No. 6 Baylor in Battle 4 Atlantis Final

With the game close at the half, the Baylor Bears used a strong second half to down the Michigan State Spartans in the Battle 4 Atlantis Final, 75-58. Baylor outscored MSU 37-22 in the second half.

Final from Atlantis pic.twitter.com/sn0zXrLFLf — Michigan State Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) November 26, 2021

The Spartans had a tough time matching the depth of Baylor in this game, as seven Bears scored eight points or more. James Akinjo led the way for them, pouring in 15 points, while adding five assists and three steals.

Despite the loss, Michigan State did have a couple of bright spots, beginning with Jaden Akins off the bench. Akins provided 12 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field, highlighted by a tip-dunk in the first half.

A career-high 12 points for @JadenAkins3 this afternoon pic.twitter.com/li0UOyyJmB — Michigan State Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) November 26, 2021

Gabe Brown led the team in scoring and rebounding, with 13 points and five boards. Marcus Bingham Jr. chipped in seven points and a block.

The main issues remained for the Spartans in this one, as turnovers and scoring droughts plagued MSU throughout the game.

Max Christie, Malik Hall and Tyson Walker combined to give the Spartans 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists. That trio added nine turnovers. Michigan State committed 19 turnovers as a team compared to Baylor’s 10.

Combine those turnovers with a slow start in the second half, and Baylor was able to run away with this one. In the second half, Baylor shot 48 percent from the field, while the Spartans hit just 37 percent of their shots.

Michigan State is back in action at home on Dec. 1 against Louisville as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Tip is set for 7:15 p.m.