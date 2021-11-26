Projecting Michigan State’s starters and depth chart versus Penn State

It’s the 12th and final regular season game of the 2021 season for the Michigan State Spartans, as MSU hosts Pennsylvania State University on Saturday. Head coach Mel Tucker doesn’t find value in public depth charts, so by using previous games and reports about the roster, I will make my best guess at the starters and reserves.
Disclaimer: In addition to several injuries, it appears the flu bug has also hit Michigan State, and it’s probable some of the below depth chart predictions are affected by this bug.
Michigan State has been hit by flu bug & rash of injuries & may be w/out up to 20 players, including possibly 6-8 starters against Penn State Saturday, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 26, 2021
Quarterback
Starter: Payton Thorne
Backup: Anthony Russo
Thorne had a rough game versus the Ohio State Buckeyes — as did the entire team. Thorne could still achieve the Michigan State record for touchdown passes and account for the most touchdowns responsible for in a season.
Running Back
Starter: Kenneth Walker III
Backup: Jordon Simmons, Harold Joiner, Elijah Collins
Walker had a quiet last outing, few opportunities and an ankle issue essentially ended his Heisman Trophy campaign. MSU could really use a strong ground game against the Nittany Lions to help out the offense and to limit field time for a reeling defense.
Simmons hit a couple openings, but also fumbled during a run, which only threw gas on what was a raging fire. Joiner hasn’t found much in the run game this season, but comes in on passing downs and receives a couple opportunities per game, though Collins looks healthy and seems to have better vision than the other reserve running backs.
Wide Receivers
Starters: Tre Mosley, Montorie Foster and Keon Coleman
Backups: Terry Lockett, Christian Fitzpatrick
Soooo... Jalen Nailor is probably out due to a broken hand or fingers. Jayden Reed sustained a foot/ankle injury in the Ohio State game and was last seen in a walking boot. Not good.
It’s pretty safe to say Mosley and Foster will be the starters, and if the Spartans go with three-wide receivers, Keon Coleman will be the third member of the group. Coleman caught his first touchdown pass during the rout by the Buckeyes last week.
Tight End/H-Back
Starter: Connor Heyward
Backup: Tyler Hunt, Maliq Carr
In all likelihood, the Spartans will often feature a two-tight end set with Heyward, Hunt and Maliq Carr rotating duties. Heyward received an invite to the Senior Bowl and will not be using his sixth and final year of eligibility, and shall instead seek to play in the NFL as his brother and father have.
Left Tackle
Starter: AJ Arcuri
Backup: Luke Campbell, Dan VanOpstall
It’s hard to take many things away from the last game due to the circumstances. It’s the last regular season game and I would guess the staff will remain consistent with the personnel. Just a quick note, Kevin Jarvis was named one of the captains this week and Jarvis was listed as a graduate senior. Jarvis does have a season of eligibility remaining, however this is his fifth year in East Lansing, and all signs point to Jarvis turning the page on his time at Michigan State. Jarrett Horst likely remains out for undisclosed reasons.
Left Guard
Starter: J.D. Duplain
Backup: Nick Samac, Jacob Isaia
Center
Starter: Matt Allen
Backup: Nick Samac
Right Guard
Starter: Blake Bueter
Backup: Nick Samac, James Ohonba
Right Tackle
Starter: Kevin Jarvis
Backup: Luke Campbell, Spencer Brown
Defensive Tackles
Starters: Jacob Slade and Maverick Hansen
Backup: Simeon Barrow, Dashaun Mallory, Jalen Hunt and Kyle King
Until we see otherwise, expect Slade and Hansen as the interior line defenders. Barrow has not played since he was disqualified for targeting against Purdue. Mallory has been the primary backup along with Hunt, who has never really had the presence many predicted this season.
Defensive Ends
Starters: Jacub Panasiuk and Drew Beesley
Backup: Jeff Pietrowski, Drew Jordan
Nothing has changed of late for the defensive ends, but perhaps another player is inserted into the group to get a little more pass rush against a PSU team that may be playing a physically compromised quarterback or a true freshman quarterback.
Linebackers
Starters: Quavaris Crouch and Cal Haladay
Backups: Noah Harvey, Ben VanSumeren, Ma’a Gaoteote
Crouch was last seen sparingly playing, and with a bulky knee brace, against Ohio State. Haladay continues to grind it out with a club on his hand. Harvey was injured during the game, the severity of his injury is unknown, but it’s a good guess Ben VanSumeren and Ma’a Gaoteote will see more repetitions than previous.
Cornerbacks
Starters: Ronald Williams, Chester Kimbrough
Backups: Marqui Lowery, Justin White, Antoine Booth
Do you have eligibility? Can you run quickly with fluid hips? The cornerback situation is difficult, attrition has made circumstances rather dire for a group that has been targeted for massive yardage for most of the season. Perhaps this is the point that we see true freshman Antoine Booth make his career debut.
Nickelback
Starter: Darius Snow
Backup: Michael Dowell
Snow has had an active and promising second half of the season as the nickel. Dowell will also see snaps at the position unless he is required to assume the duties of safety.
Safeties
Starters: Xavier Henderson and Angelo Grose
Backups: Michael Dowell, Emmanuel Flowers, Kendell Brooks
I think Henderson was not made available the second half of the game against Ohio State for precautionary reasons, but he is the most important player to this defense. If Henderson is not able to participate, Michael Dowell is the odds on favorite to play safety opposite Grose. Flowers and perhaps Brooks will be needed to see the field in reserve roles.
Special Teams
Placekicker
Starter: Matt Coghlin
Backup: Stephen Rusnak
Coghlin is hopefully now able to resume all of the his duties, otherwise it possible the Spartans will decline to kick any field goals of any length and take their shots at the end zone. If Coghlin is not a full go, Rusnak will be called upon as the next man up for kicking responsibilities.
Punter
Starter: Bryce Baringer
Backup: Cody Waddell
Baringer, inexplicably, was not named a finalist for the Ray Guy Award as the college punter of the year. Regardless, he’s had a commendable campaign which no one expected.
Punt/Kick Returner
Starter: Cade McDonald
Backup: Montorie Foster, Connor Heyward, Justin White
Cade McDonald is sure-handed and finished the game as the returner after Reed left the game. If MSU seeks a more explosive option, do not be surprised to see White returning kicks and punts, as he was one of the best special teams players in Division II in 2019.
Long Snapper
Starter: Hank Pepper
Backup: Michael Donovan
True freshman Hank Pepper continues to be responsible for the long snapping duties.
