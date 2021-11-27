 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game Thread: Penn State Nittany Lions vs No. 12 Michigan State Spartans

New, 911 comments
By Kevin Knight (SpartyOnHuskers)
NCAA Football: Michigan State at Penn State Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 12 Michigan State Spartans welcome Big Ten East Division rival the Penn State Nittany Lions to East Lansing today for the regular season finale. The winner of the game today takes home the PEW PEW LAZERZ Land Grant Trophy, and the Spartans have the chance to secure a New Year’s Six bowl game bid with a win.

That and the winner today takes the lead in the all-time series which is currently tied up at 17-17-1.

Go Green!

