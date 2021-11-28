Michigan State climbs to No. 11 in AP Poll, stays at No. 13 in Coaches Poll

The Michigan State Spartans jumped two spots in the Associated Press Poll, but remained steady at No. 13 for a second straight week in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, following the team’s 30-27 victory in the snow yesterday over Penn State.

The next College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Tuesday. Michigan State dropped to No. 12 in the rankings that came out last week, but will hope to rise a bit thanks to the win, and the Spartans will now look for a New Years Six bowl bid.

Happy Holidays from the Juice Squad and K9 #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/lxUHgXXHL1 — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) November 28, 2021

AP Poll

There are just four Big Ten teams in the Associated Press Poll top-25 this week (in bold) after Wisconsin dropped out following a tough loss to rival Minnesota. Michigan jumped into No. 2 after finally beating a quality Ohio State team for the first time in almost the equivalent of legal drinking age on the calendar. Michigan State climbed one spot as well.

Full AP Results:

Georgia (62 first-place votes) Michigan Cincinnati Alabama Oklahoma State Notre Dame Ohio State Ole Miss Baylor Oregon Michigan State BYU Oklahoma Utah Iowa Hawkeyes Houston Pittsburgh Wake Forest San Diego State Louisiana-Lafayette North Carolina State Clemson Arkansas Texas A&M Kentucky

Others Receiving Votes:

Wisconsin Badgers (68), Texas-San Antonio 58, Appalachian State 50, Minnesota 37, Purdue 21, Mississippi State 7, Penn State 5, Army 5, Fresno State 1

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

The Big Ten also similarly has just four teams in Coaches Poll top-25 this week. Michigan is just No. 3 behind Alabama, and the Spartans remained unchanged from last week despite a quality win over Penn State.

Full Coaches Poll Results:

Georgia (62 first-place votes) Alabama Michigan Cincinnati Oklahoma State Notre Dame Ohio State Ole Miss Baylor Oregon Oklahoma Iowa Michigan State BYU Pittsburgh Houston Utah Wake Forest San Diego State North Carolina State Louisiana-Lafayette Kentucky Texas A&M Clemson Arkansas

Schools Dropped Out:

No. 18 Wisconsin; No. 20 Texas-San Antonio.

Others Receiving Votes:

Wisconsin 100; Texas-San Antonio 36; Appalachian State 30; Air Force 16; Minnesota 13; Purdue 11; Utah State 8; Coastal Carolina 8; Penn State 5; UCLA 3; Fresno State 3; Mississippi State 2.