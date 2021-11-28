 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Michigan State climbs to No. 11 in AP Poll, stays at No. 13 in Coaches Poll

By Kevin Knight (SpartyOnHuskers)
NCAA Football: Penn State at Michigan State Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Michigan State Spartans jumped two spots in the Associated Press Poll, but remained steady at No. 13 for a second straight week in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, following the team’s 30-27 victory in the snow yesterday over Penn State.

The next College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Tuesday. Michigan State dropped to No. 12 in the rankings that came out last week, but will hope to rise a bit thanks to the win, and the Spartans will now look for a New Years Six bowl bid.

AP Poll

There are just four Big Ten teams in the Associated Press Poll top-25 this week (in bold) after Wisconsin dropped out following a tough loss to rival Minnesota. Michigan jumped into No. 2 after finally beating a quality Ohio State team for the first time in almost the equivalent of legal drinking age on the calendar. Michigan State climbed one spot as well.

Full AP Results:

  1. Georgia (62 first-place votes)
  2. Michigan
  3. Cincinnati
  4. Alabama
  5. Oklahoma State
  6. Notre Dame
  7. Ohio State
  8. Ole Miss
  9. Baylor
  10. Oregon
  11. Michigan State
  12. BYU
  13. Oklahoma
  14. Utah
  15. Iowa Hawkeyes
  16. Houston
  17. Pittsburgh
  18. Wake Forest
  19. San Diego State
  20. Louisiana-Lafayette
  21. North Carolina State
  22. Clemson
  23. Arkansas
  24. Texas A&M
  25. Kentucky

Others Receiving Votes:

Wisconsin Badgers (68), Texas-San Antonio 58, Appalachian State 50, Minnesota 37, Purdue 21, Mississippi State 7, Penn State 5, Army 5, Fresno State 1

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

The Big Ten also similarly has just four teams in Coaches Poll top-25 this week. Michigan is just No. 3 behind Alabama, and the Spartans remained unchanged from last week despite a quality win over Penn State.

Full Coaches Poll Results:

  1. Georgia (62 first-place votes)
  2. Alabama
  3. Michigan
  4. Cincinnati
  5. Oklahoma State
  6. Notre Dame
  7. Ohio State
  8. Ole Miss
  9. Baylor
  10. Oregon
  11. Oklahoma
  12. Iowa
  13. Michigan State
  14. BYU
  15. Pittsburgh
  16. Houston
  17. Utah
  18. Wake Forest
  19. San Diego State
  20. North Carolina State
  21. Louisiana-Lafayette
  22. Kentucky
  23. Texas A&M
  24. Clemson
  25. Arkansas

Schools Dropped Out:

No. 18 Wisconsin; No. 20 Texas-San Antonio.

Others Receiving Votes:

Wisconsin 100; Texas-San Antonio 36; Appalachian State 30; Air Force 16; Minnesota 13; Purdue 11; Utah State 8; Coastal Carolina 8; Penn State 5; UCLA 3; Fresno State 3; Mississippi State 2.

