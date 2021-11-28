Michigan State’s Michael Dowell enters transfer portal

Michigan State has lost another member of its secondary, as safety/nickelback Michael Dowell entered his name into the transfer portal on Sunday afternoon, according to the Detroit Free Press and other outlets. The news came out following the Spartans’ 30-27 victory over Penn State on Saturday.

Dowell, a redshirt junior, participated in senior day activities during the season finale. He is also the younger brother of former Michigan State defenders Andrew and David Dowell.

During his time at Michigan State, Dowell played in 32 games, making six starts. In those games, he made 82 tackles, broke up five passes and recovered one fumble (for a touchdown). Dowell is also a multiple-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree.

This season, Dowell appeared in every game, making four starts at nickelback before losing the job to sophomore Darius Snow. In those games, he made 40 total tackles, including two tackles for loss, as well as three pass breakups.

Due to the additional season of eligibility granted by the NCAA because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dowell has two years of eligibility remaining in his collegiate career.