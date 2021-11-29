Michigan State DB Emmanuel Flowers enters transfer portal

For the second day in a row, a Michigan State defensive back has hit the transfer portal.

Graduate senior cornerback Emmanuel Flowers has entered his name in the portal, following redshirt junior Michael Dowell who entered the portal on Sunday.

The Chino Hills, Calif. native bounced back between wide receiver and defensive back in the offseasons of his five years in East Lansing. Flowers sparsely played this season, primarily on special teams and was one of the players that did not appear against Penn State.

He also gave us this golden reaction to Ricky White’s play in last year’s Michigan game.

Emmanuel Flowers' reaction to Ricky White pretty much says it all



(via @MSU_Athletics) pic.twitter.com/93yUG4QQoF — Colton Pouncy (@colton_pouncy) November 2, 2020

With the ability to sign 32 kids in this year’s class, expect another busy season for Mel Tucker and Co. with the transfer portal.