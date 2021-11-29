 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Michigan State men’s basketball debuts at No. 22 in both the AP and Coaches Polls

By Kevin Knight (SpartyOnHuskers)
NCAA Basketball: Championship-Baylor at Michigan State Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Michigan State Spartans broke into the rankings for men’s basketball this week, as the team debuts at No. 22 in both the Associated Press Poll and the USA TODAY Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll, following the team’s wins over UConn and Loyola-Chicago in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament last week.

AP Poll

There are four Big Ten teams in the Associated Press Poll top-25 this week (in bold) with another four receiving votes. Michigan dropped heavily this week following last week’s action coming in behind the Spartans at No. 24.

Full AP Results:

  1. Duke (51 first-place votes)
  2. Purdue Boilermakers (9)
  3. Gonzaga (1)
  4. Baylor
  5. UCLA
  6. Villanova
  7. Texas
  8. Kansas
  9. Kentucky
  10. Arkansas
  11. Arizona
  12. BYU
  13. Tennessee
  14. Florida
  15. Houston
  16. Alabama
  17. Connecticut
  18. Memphis
  19. Iowa State
  20. USC
  21. Auburn
  22. Michigan State
  23. Wisconsin Badgers
  24. Michigan Wolverines
  25. Seton Hall

Others Receiving Votes:

Illinois Fighting Illini 111, St. Bonaventure 106, LSU 93, Ohio State Buckeyes 75, Indiana Hoosiers 63, Colorado State 59, Xavier 46, Texas Tech 34, Marquette 23, North Carolina 9, Iowa Hawkeyes 9, San Francisco 7, Loyola Chicago 3, Virginia Tech 3, Louisville 2, Wake Forest 2, Iona 1, Ohio 1

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

The Big Ten also similarly has four teams in the Coaches Poll top-25 this week. The Spartans jumped in at No. 22, while Illinois dropped out, and Michigan dropped down and is behind MSU in the Coaches as well.

Full Coaches Poll Results:

  1. Duke (19 first place votes)
  2. Purdue (10)
  3. Gonzaga
  4. Baylor (2)
  5. UCLA
  6. Villanova
  7. Kansas
  8. Texas
  9. Arkansas
  10. Kentucky
  11. Arizona
  12. Florida
  13. BYU
  14. Houston
  15. Tennessee
  16. Alabama
  17. Connecticut
  18. USC
  19. Memphis
  20. Auburn
  21. Wisconsin Badgers
  22. Michigan State
  23. Iowa State
  24. Michigan Wolverines
  25. St. Bonaventure

Schools Dropped Out:

No. 15 Illinois; No. 20 Seton Hall; No. 23 Oregon.

Others Receiving Votes:

Seton Hall 86; Texas Tech 68; Louisiana State 66; Illinois 65; Ohio St. 43; Marquette 42; Colorado St. 38; Indiana 29; Iowa 28; Xavier 25; Florida State 22; Utah St. 13; Providence 11; West Virginia 5; San Francisco 5; Saint Louis 3; Oklahoma State 3.

