Michigan State men’s basketball debuts at No. 22 in both the AP and Coaches Polls

The Michigan State Spartans broke into the rankings for men’s basketball this week, as the team debuts at No. 22 in both the Associated Press Poll and the USA TODAY Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll, following the team’s wins over UConn and Loyola-Chicago in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament last week.

AP Poll

There are four Big Ten teams in the Associated Press Poll top-25 this week (in bold) with another four receiving votes. Michigan dropped heavily this week following last week’s action coming in behind the Spartans at No. 24.

Full AP Results:

Duke (51 first-place votes) Purdue Boilermakers (9) Gonzaga (1) Baylor UCLA Villanova Texas Kansas Kentucky Arkansas Arizona BYU Tennessee Florida Houston Alabama Connecticut Memphis Iowa State USC Auburn Michigan State Wisconsin Badgers Michigan Wolverines Seton Hall

Others Receiving Votes:

Illinois Fighting Illini 111, St. Bonaventure 106, LSU 93, Ohio State Buckeyes 75, Indiana Hoosiers 63, Colorado State 59, Xavier 46, Texas Tech 34, Marquette 23, North Carolina 9, Iowa Hawkeyes 9, San Francisco 7, Loyola Chicago 3, Virginia Tech 3, Louisville 2, Wake Forest 2, Iona 1, Ohio 1

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

The Big Ten also similarly has four teams in the Coaches Poll top-25 this week. The Spartans jumped in at No. 22, while Illinois dropped out, and Michigan dropped down and is behind MSU in the Coaches as well.

Full Coaches Poll Results:

Duke (19 first place votes) Purdue (10) Gonzaga Baylor (2) UCLA Villanova Kansas Texas Arkansas Kentucky Arizona Florida BYU Houston Tennessee Alabama Connecticut USC Memphis Auburn Wisconsin Badgers Michigan State Iowa State Michigan Wolverines St. Bonaventure

Schools Dropped Out:

No. 15 Illinois; No. 20 Seton Hall; No. 23 Oregon.

Others Receiving Votes:

Seton Hall 86; Texas Tech 68; Louisiana State 66; Illinois 65; Ohio St. 43; Marquette 42; Colorado St. 38; Indiana 29; Iowa 28; Xavier 25; Florida State 22; Utah St. 13; Providence 11; West Virginia 5; San Francisco 5; Saint Louis 3; Oklahoma State 3.