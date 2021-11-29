Michigan State lands transfer running back Jalen Berger from Wisconsin

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Michigan State has landed a potentially impactful running back in the transfer portal.

Following the previous year’s acquisition of Kenneth Walker III — who went on to have a Heisman Trophy-like campaign in 2021 — the Spartans have made another splash in the transfer portal by picking up a commitment from redshirt freshman Jalen Berger, a running back who previously played for Wisconsin.

Berger, a former four-star recruit out of New Jersey in high school, has committed to the Spartans after departing from Wisconsin in October. He was listed as the No. 15 running back in the class of 2020, and the No. 136 prospect overall, while getting scholarship offers from Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Alabama, LSU, Florida, Oregon and many others. Mark Dantonio and Michigan State originally offered Berger as a high school recruit back in 2017.

Berger played in seven games for the Badgers across two seasons, including the postseason bowl game in 2020. In those seven games, Berger recorded 99 carries for 423 yards and three touchdowns. He led the team in rushing yards in 2020 with 301 yards on 60 attempts (5.0 yards per carry), adding two touchdowns.

Berger was released from the Wisconsin football team in October after losing the starting position to Clemson transfer Chez Mellusi and eventually Braelon Allen.

Berger will have all five years of eligibility remaining, as he played in four or less games in both seasons in Madison.