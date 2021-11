On this week’s episode, Austin (@ACSmith06) and John (@John_Kirby) talk...

(0-33) Battle 4 Atlantis Recap: New expectations for Michigan State? Unfortunately, yes.

COMMERCIAL (allegedly)

(33-1:07) Penn State Recap: Talk about a sack dropping moment.

COMMERCIAL (ALLEGEDLY)

(1:07-FIN) Week 12 Recap/Week 13 Precap/Coaching Carousel: Things got a little out of control here but it was awesome