Michigan State’s Mel Tucker named Big Ten Coach of the Year

It’s the sixth time a Spartan head coach has won the award.

Syndication: Detroit Free Press Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

After guiding Michigan State to a 10-2 regular season, and with a potential New Year’s Six bowl game on the horizon, Mel Tucker has been named the Big Ten Coach of the Year by both the media and coaches.

Tucker is the fifth Spartan coach to win the award and it’s the sixth time an MSU coach has received the honor. Mark Dantonio won it twice (2010, 2013), while John L. Smith (2003), Darryl Rogers (1977) and Dennis Stolz (1974) each won it once.

Tucker made tremendous strides in just his second year on the Michigan State sideline. After finishing the 2020 campaign with a 2-5 record, he hit the transfer portal hard and brought in a wealth of new faces, including potential Heisman Trophy finalist, running back Kenneth Walker III.

He guided the Spartans to big wins over Miami (FL.), Michigan and Penn State, among others this season. Tucker recently signed a massive contract extension to stay with the program long term. He is also going to play a pivotal role in upgrading the football facilities going forward.

