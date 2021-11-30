Michigan State climbs to No. 11 in latest College Football Playoff Top-25 rankings

The Michigan State Spartans sit well placed for a shot at a New Year’s Six bowl game headed into the conference championship weekend. MSU climbed one spot already to No. 11 in the AP Poll on Sunday, while remaining No. 13 in the Coaches Poll. However, the College Football Playoff Committee top-25 rankings is the important one when it comes to bowl selection, and the fifth ranking of the season also saw the Spartans climb one spot to No. 11 this week.

With teams ahead of Michigan State such as Oregon, Baylor and Oklahoma State all set to play and potentially lose this weekend, MSU may climb even further in next Sunday’s final CFP rankings. However, should MSU remain in the same spot, even if expected teams win, and Cincinnati remains in the top-four, then Michigan State should be receiving an at-large bid to a New Year’s Six Bowl come Dec. 5.

If not, then get ready for the Spartans’ first first trip to Florida for a bowl game since the 2012 Outback Bowl win over Georgia when Kirk Cousins was still the starting quarterback.

Full rankings (Big Ten teams in bold)

Georgia Michigan Alabama Cincinnati Oklahoma State Notre Dame Ohio State Ole Miss Baylor Oregon Michigan State Spartans BYU Iowa Hawkeyes Oklahoma Pittsburgh Wake Forest Utah North Carolina State San Diego State Clemson Houston Arkansas Kentucky Louisiana Texas A&M

There are just four Big Ten teams included in this week’s rankings. Wisconsin dropped out entirely after falling to Minnesota over the weekend.