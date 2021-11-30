 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Michigan State climbs to No. 11 in latest College Football Playoff Top-25 rankings

The Spartans are still in striking distance for a New Year’s Six Bowl

By Kevin Knight (SpartyOnHuskers)
NCAA Football: Penn State at Michigan State Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Michigan State Spartans sit well placed for a shot at a New Year’s Six bowl game headed into the conference championship weekend. MSU climbed one spot already to No. 11 in the AP Poll on Sunday, while remaining No. 13 in the Coaches Poll. However, the College Football Playoff Committee top-25 rankings is the important one when it comes to bowl selection, and the fifth ranking of the season also saw the Spartans climb one spot to No. 11 this week.

With teams ahead of Michigan State such as Oregon, Baylor and Oklahoma State all set to play and potentially lose this weekend, MSU may climb even further in next Sunday’s final CFP rankings. However, should MSU remain in the same spot, even if expected teams win, and Cincinnati remains in the top-four, then Michigan State should be receiving an at-large bid to a New Year’s Six Bowl come Dec. 5.

If not, then get ready for the Spartans’ first first trip to Florida for a bowl game since the 2012 Outback Bowl win over Georgia when Kirk Cousins was still the starting quarterback.

Full rankings (Big Ten teams in bold)

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. Alabama
  4. Cincinnati
  5. Oklahoma State
  6. Notre Dame
  7. Ohio State
  8. Ole Miss
  9. Baylor
  10. Oregon
  11. Michigan State Spartans
  12. BYU
  13. Iowa Hawkeyes
  14. Oklahoma
  15. Pittsburgh
  16. Wake Forest
  17. Utah
  18. North Carolina State
  19. San Diego State
  20. Clemson
  21. Houston
  22. Arkansas
  23. Kentucky
  24. Louisiana
  25. Texas A&M

There are just four Big Ten teams included in this week’s rankings. Wisconsin dropped out entirely after falling to Minnesota over the weekend.

