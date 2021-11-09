Champions Classic: Kansas Jayhawks vs. Michigan State Spartans Game Thread

The Michigan State Spartans face off against the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks tonight in the 11th annual Champions Classic. Tonight’s game marks the 15th all-time meeting between the two programs and fourth in the Champions Classic.
Series History
- The series is currently tied between the two programs at 7-7.
- The Spartans have the better head-to-head record in the Champions Classic, posting a 2-1 mark against the Jayhawks.
- Tom Izzo is 5-4 in his career against Kansas, but is just 4-4 against Bill Self at the helm of the Jayhawks.
- Kansas is on a two-game winning streak in the all-time series, including the last Champions Classic matchup in 2018.
- A win tonight would tie MSU with Kansas at 5-6, while a loss would push Kansas to 6-6 and drop MSU even further in the event’s standings at 4-7. Entering tonight Kentucky has a 5-5 record, Duke is 6-4, and Kansas is 5-5.
- The Champions Classic was also just renewed earlier today for another three seasons through 2025. (ESPN link announcing it, but the bulk of it is provided below)
ESPN Events’ State Farm Champions Classic season-opening college basketball event featuring Duke, Kansas, Kentucky and Michigan State has been renewed for three more years through 2025 with the four participating programs. The neutral site doubleheader that debuted in 2011 and features four of the most accomplished programs in the history of the sport will continue to rotate among New York City (2021), Indianapolis (2022) and other sites, with the 2023-25 venues to be announced at a later date.
