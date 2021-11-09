Michigan State drops to No. 7 in latest College Football Playoff Top-25 rankings

The previously unbeaten Michigan State Spartans suffered a tough upset at unranked Purdue this past Saturday and had already dropped in the AP and Coaches polls released on Sunday as a result. Now the second College Football Playoff Committee top-25 ranking has been released and dropped the Spartans from the initial No. 3 ranking released last week as well.

In the second College Football Playoff Top-25 rankings of the 2021 season, Michigan State came in ranked at No. 7. The Spartans fell behind Oregon, Ohio State, Cincinnati and confusingly behind Michigan despite a head-to-head win just a week prior and a loss to Purdue, which is now a ranked program (No, 19). Somehow a win against Ohio State and then a loss to Stanford shortly thereafter is irrelevant to the CFP Committee members in the case of Oregon, for example. Then again, nobody should try and make sense of Gary Barta in this writer’s personal opinion.

Full rankings (Big Ten teams in bold)

Georgia Alabama Oregon Ohio State Cincinnati Michigan Michigan State Oklahoma Notre Dame Oklahoma State Texas A&M Wake Forest Baylor BYU Ole Miss North Carolina State Auburn Wisconsin Badgers Purdue Boilermakers Iowa Hawkeyes Pittsburgh San Diego Sate UTSA Utah Arkansas

There are again six Big Ten teams included in this week’s rankings, with Purdue flipping out with Minnesota this week following one’s win and the other’s loss.