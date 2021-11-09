 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Michigan State drops to No. 7 in latest College Football Playoff Top-25 rankings

By Kevin Knight (SpartyOnHuskers)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 06 Michigan State at Purdue Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The previously unbeaten Michigan State Spartans suffered a tough upset at unranked Purdue this past Saturday and had already dropped in the AP and Coaches polls released on Sunday as a result. Now the second College Football Playoff Committee top-25 ranking has been released and dropped the Spartans from the initial No. 3 ranking released last week as well.

In the second College Football Playoff Top-25 rankings of the 2021 season, Michigan State came in ranked at No. 7. The Spartans fell behind Oregon, Ohio State, Cincinnati and confusingly behind Michigan despite a head-to-head win just a week prior and a loss to Purdue, which is now a ranked program (No, 19). Somehow a win against Ohio State and then a loss to Stanford shortly thereafter is irrelevant to the CFP Committee members in the case of Oregon, for example. Then again, nobody should try and make sense of Gary Barta in this writer’s personal opinion.

Full rankings (Big Ten teams in bold)

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Oregon
  4. Ohio State
  5. Cincinnati
  6. Michigan
  7. Michigan State
  8. Oklahoma
  9. Notre Dame
  10. Oklahoma State
  11. Texas A&M
  12. Wake Forest
  13. Baylor
  14. BYU
  15. Ole Miss
  16. North Carolina State
  17. Auburn
  18. Wisconsin Badgers
  19. Purdue Boilermakers
  20. Iowa Hawkeyes
  21. Pittsburgh
  22. San Diego Sate
  23. UTSA
  24. Utah
  25. Arkansas

There are again six Big Ten teams included in this week’s rankings, with Purdue flipping out with Minnesota this week following one’s win and the other’s loss.

