Men’s Basketball: Louisville vs. No. 22 Michigan State Game Thread

The No. 22 Michigan State Spartans return to action at the Breslin Center for the first time in 10 days and just the third time so far this season, as the Louisville Cardinals come to town for the annual ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

The Cardinals are coming off of a 63-55 victory over Maryland Saturday, a third-straight win in the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship in Nassau last week, and a fourth-straight victory overall. Meanwhile the Spartans are coming off a 75-58 loss last Friday to Baylor in the championship game of the Battle 4 Atlantis on Paradise Island in the Bahamas after two-straight victories in the early season tournament.

As for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, Michigan State is 8-12 overall. MSU has split the last four challenges that have occurred for the Spartans, beating Notre Dame in 2017 and Louisville in 2015. MSU fell at Louisville in 2018 and to Duke in East Lansing in 2019, while last year’s game at Virginia was canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak among the Cavaliers’ roster. That was the second time a game in the challenge at Virginia resulted in a cancelation as the 2001 matchup at a neutral court site in Richmond had to be called off due to unsafe wet floor conditions.

Overall, the Big Ten is sitting at 7-12-3 in the series all-time, but in this year’s challenge, currently sit at 6-2 with the chance to clinch a third-straight victory with just two more wins out of the remaining six games tonight. Ohio State, Minnesota, Purdue, Rutgers, Iowa and Illinois have won games thus far, while Northwestern and Indiana lost. Nebraska, Michigan, Maryland, Penn State and Wisconsin all have games left to play tonight in addition to the Spartans.

Series History

This will mark the 12th meeting all-time between the programs.

The Cardinals lead the series 6-5 and enter on a one-game win streak.

The Spartans are 3-0 in games played at the Breslin Center, however.

Michigan State has won two of the last three games in the series, and four of the last six.

When: 7:16 p.m. EST/6:16 p.m. CST

Where: Breslin Center - East Lansing, MI

TV: ESPN

Announcers: Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Jay Bilas (analyst), Myron Metcalf (sideline)

Online Broadcast: espn.com/watch or the ESPN App

Radio: TCF Bank Spartan Media Network

Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM)

Detroit: WJR (760 AM)

Affiliates: 27 affiliates listed at msuspartans.com

Play-by-play: Will Tieman

Analyst: Matt Steigenga

Online Radio: MSUSpartans.com, TuneIn.com and TuneIn App.

Sirius/XM/Internet: Channel 372 (XM) and Channel 372 (SiriusXM App)

Go Green!