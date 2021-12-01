Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III named Big Ten Running Back of the Year

The awards keep piling up for the Michigan State Spartans after the team’s incredible season.

Star running back Kenneth Walker III is the latest Spartan to earn top conference accolades, as he was named the Big Ten Ameche-Dayne Running Back of the Year. Despite the long lineage of great MSU running backs, Walker is the first Spartan to win this award that began in 2011.

.@Kenneth_Walker9 has been a breakout star for @MSU_Football



1,636 rushing yards (2nd in the country) on 263 carries (4th in the country) on the season.@B1GFootball - pic.twitter.com/ekKuf59MBD — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 1, 2021

This comes one day after Mel Tucker was named the Big Ten Coach of the Year for both the media and coaches votes. After a 10-2 season where Tucker’s overhaul of the roster via the transfer portal and Walker — the top newcomer this season — shining all season, it’s only right they’ve both raked in these honors.

Walker ended his regular season as the conference leader in rushing yards (1,636), rushing touchdowns (18) and longest touchdown run (94 yards). He’s also first in rushing yards amongst Power Five running backs.

Hey, remember that one time Kenneth Walker ran for five (5) touchdowns in a single game on Oct. 30? That was pretty f***ing cool too, and I’m sure that helped win him this award the same way it helped MSU get that 37-33 win.

Additionally, Walker was named All-Big Ten first-team for offense.