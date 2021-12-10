Michigan State offensive lineman James Ohonba enters transfer portal

In the latest chapter of the 2021 Transfer Portal Chronicles, Michigan State junior offensive lineman James Ohonba has entered the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-4, 345 pound lineman committed to Michigan State in 2018, picking the Spartans over offers from Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Notre Dame and plenty of others. However, Ohonba rarely found his way in the rotation of MSU’s busy offensive linemen room.

Michigan State redshirt junior offensive lineman James Ohonba has entered the NCAA transfer portal, the @freepsports has learned. — Rainer Sabin (@RainerSabin) December 10, 2021

Ohonba played in 17 career games for Michigan State, including 10 games in 2021, but played primarily on special teams. He was an Academic All-Big Ten selection in 2020.

That makes it 10 players to leave Michigan State since the season began, joining receiver Ricky White, defensive back CJ Hayes, defensive end Alex Okelo, cornerback Kalon Gervin, linebacker Chase Kline, safety/nickelback Michael Dowell, safety Michael Gravely, kicker Evan Johnson and cornerback Emmanuel Flowers.

On the contrary, Michigan State has brought in three solid transfer prospects in Mississippi State linebacker Aaron Brule, UNLV linebacker Jacoby Windmon and Wisconsin running back Jalen Berger.

Needless to say at this point, it will be another fun-filled and busy portal season for Mel Tucker and company.

Check here to keep up with all Michigan State transfer portal activity.