Men’s Basketball: Penn State at No. 19/20 Michigan State Game Thread

The No. 19/20 Michigan State Spartans wrap up a two-game stretch of early Big Ten Conference play for the 2021-2022 season this afternoon at home against the Penn State Nittany Lions. MSU looks to remain perfect in league action after defeating Minnesota on the road Wednesday night, while PSU hopes to rebound from a double-digit loss to Ohio State last weekend.

Penn State enters the game at 5-4 (0-1 Big Ten), while Michigan State is 8-2 (1-0). The Spartans are ranked No. 16 in the NET rankings as well, and feature the No. 1 strength of schedule in the country among Power Six programs thus far on the season.

The Nittany Lions bring four players averaging double-figures, two of whom are transfers on the roster. Junior forward Seth Lundy leads the team in scoring with 14.3 points per game.

Series History

This will mark the 51st meeting all-time between the programs.

The Spartans lead the series 41-9.

MSU has won 25 of the last 31 and 12 of the last 14.

Head coach Tom Izzo is 34-8 against Penn State.

Michigan State is 25-2 against the Nittany Lions in games played at the Breslin Center, and have won nine of the last 10.

When: 2:00 p.m. EST/1:00 p.m. CST

Where: The Breslin Center - East Lansing, MI

TV: Big Ten Network

Announcers: Jeff Levering (play-by-play), Brian Butch (analyst)

Online Broadcast: Fox Sports Live/Fox Sports App

Radio: TCF Bank Spartan Media Network

Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM)

Detroit: WJR (760 AM)

Affiliates: 27 affiliates listed at msuspartans.com

Play-by-play: Will Tieman

Analyst: Matt Steigenga

Online Radio: MSUSpartans.com, TuneIn.com and TuneIn App.

Sirius/XM/Internet: Channel 372 (XM) and Channel 372 (SiriusXM App)

