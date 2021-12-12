Michigan State defensive end Jack Camper enters transfer portal

The churn of the transfer portal continues on for the Michigan State Spartans football team, as fifth-year senior defensive end Jack Camper has announced he will be seeking opportunities with another school.

I’ve decided to enter my name into the Transfer Portal with 2 years of eligibility left and continue my education elsewhere. Michigan State will always hold a special place in my heart. -Camper

•#GoGreen pic.twitter.com/DHsUQoQAYx — Jack Camper (@jackWcamper) December 12, 2021

Though originally from Virginia Beach, Virginia, Camper came to Michigan State in 2017 from sports powerhouse IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Initially the intention was to play Camper as a tight end, however during his freshman season, he converted to defensive end.

In 2018, Camper appeared in 11 games, including a start against the Indiana Hoosiers. His 2019 campaign was limited due to injuries, only taking 39 snaps. During the shortened season of 2020, Camper appeared in all seven games and was a starter versus Penn State. This year, unfortunately, Camper once again suffered a significant injury, which only allowed him to play in the first three games of the 2021 season.

Over his career, Camper appeared in 28 games with two starts. He totaled 29 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, one combined sack and one fumble recovery. If Camper does choose to leave the MSU football program (remember, a player entering the transfer portal does not automatically mean that player is leaving), he exits the university as a graduate with two years of playing eligibility remaining.

Camper is the third Spartan in the past three days to enter the transfer portal, as tight end Trenton Gillison and offensive lineman James Ohonba reportedly entered the portal this past Friday. Overall, Michigan State has now had 12 players enter the portal since the beginning of the 2021 season. The Spartans have also added three incoming transfers from other schools.

For a full look at all Michigan State transfer portal activity, check out The Only Colors’ transfer portal tracker.