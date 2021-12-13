Michigan State men’s basketball climbs to No. 12 in AP and Coaches polls

The Michigan State Spartans again climbed up in both polls this week after checking in at No. 19 in the AP and No. 20 in the Coaches polls last week. The Spartans moved up to No. 12 this week in both the Associated Press Poll and the USA TODAY Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll following the team’s wins at Minnesota and home over Penn State in Big Ten action over the past week.

Moving up to #12 in this week's AP Poll pic.twitter.com/tLcsim3YtH — Michigan State Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) December 13, 2021

AP Poll

There are just three Big Ten teams in the Associated Press Poll top-25 this week (in bold) with Purdue quickly dropping from No. 1 following a road loss at Rutgers this past week. Wisconsin dropped out after a loss at Ohio State.

Full AP Results:

Baylor (61 first-place votes) Duke Purdue Boilermakers UCLA Gonzaga Alabama Kansas Arizona Villanova USC Iowa State Michigan State Spartans Auburn Houston Ohio State Buckeyes Seton Hall Texas Tennessee LSU Connecticut Kentucky Xavier Colorado St. Arkansas Texas Tech

Others Receiving Votes:

Wisconsin Badgers 156, North Carolina 85, Providence 57, Oklahoma 46, San Francisco 36, Illinois Fighting Illini 31, West Virginia 24, Loyola Chicago 20, Michigan Wolverines 8, St. Bonaventure 6, BYU 4, Minnesota Golden Gophers 3, Creighton 1.

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

The Big Ten similarly has just three teams in the Coaches Poll top-25 this week with Purdue dropping out of No. 1 and Wisconsin falling out after a loss at Ohio State.

Full Coaches Poll Results:

Baylor (30 first place votes) Duke (1) UCLA Purdue Boilermakers

Tied- Gonzaga Arizona Kansas Alabama USC Villanova Iowa State Michigan State Spartans Houston Auburn Ohio State Buckeyes Seton Hall Texas Tennessee Arkansas LSU Kentucky Connecticut Colorado St. Texas Tech Xavier

Schools Dropped Out:

No. 16 Florida; No. 17 Wisconsin; No. 23 Brigham Young.

Others Receiving Votes:

Wisconsin 110; Providence 41; San Francisco 36; North Carolina 31; Florida 17; Oklahoma 13; St. Bonaventure 11; Loyola-Chicago 10; Brigham Young 9; Minnesota 7; Illinois 6; West Virginia 5; Saint Mary’s 2; Weber St. 1.