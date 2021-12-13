 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Michigan State men’s basketball climbs to No. 12 in AP and Coaches polls

By Kevin Knight (SpartyOnHuskers)
Penn State v Michigan State Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

The Michigan State Spartans again climbed up in both polls this week after checking in at No. 19 in the AP and No. 20 in the Coaches polls last week. The Spartans moved up to No. 12 this week in both the Associated Press Poll and the USA TODAY Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll following the team’s wins at Minnesota and home over Penn State in Big Ten action over the past week.

AP Poll

There are just three Big Ten teams in the Associated Press Poll top-25 this week (in bold) with Purdue quickly dropping from No. 1 following a road loss at Rutgers this past week. Wisconsin dropped out after a loss at Ohio State.

Full AP Results:

  1. Baylor (61 first-place votes)
  2. Duke
  3. Purdue Boilermakers
  4. UCLA
  5. Gonzaga
  6. Alabama
  7. Kansas
  8. Arizona
  9. Villanova
  10. USC
  11. Iowa State
  12. Michigan State Spartans
  13. Auburn
  14. Houston
  15. Ohio State Buckeyes
  16. Seton Hall
  17. Texas
  18. Tennessee
  19. LSU
  20. Connecticut
  21. Kentucky
  22. Xavier
  23. Colorado St.
  24. Arkansas
  25. Texas Tech

Others Receiving Votes:

Wisconsin Badgers 156, North Carolina 85, Providence 57, Oklahoma 46, San Francisco 36, Illinois Fighting Illini 31, West Virginia 24, Loyola Chicago 20, Michigan Wolverines 8, St. Bonaventure 6, BYU 4, Minnesota Golden Gophers 3, Creighton 1.

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

The Big Ten similarly has just three teams in the Coaches Poll top-25 this week with Purdue dropping out of No. 1 and Wisconsin falling out after a loss at Ohio State.

Full Coaches Poll Results:

  1. Baylor (30 first place votes)
  2. Duke (1)
  3. UCLA
  4. Purdue Boilermakers
    Tied- Gonzaga
  5. Arizona
  6. Kansas
  7. Alabama
  8. USC
  9. Villanova
  10. Iowa State
  11. Michigan State Spartans
  12. Houston
  13. Auburn
  14. Ohio State Buckeyes
  15. Seton Hall
  16. Texas
  17. Tennessee
  18. Arkansas
  19. LSU
  20. Kentucky
  21. Connecticut
  22. Colorado St.
  23. Texas Tech
  24. Xavier

Schools Dropped Out:

No. 16 Florida; No. 17 Wisconsin; No. 23 Brigham Young.

Others Receiving Votes:

Wisconsin 110; Providence 41; San Francisco 36; North Carolina 31; Florida 17; Oklahoma 13; St. Bonaventure 11; Loyola-Chicago 10; Brigham Young 9; Minnesota 7; Illinois 6; West Virginia 5; Saint Mary’s 2; Weber St. 1.

