On Monday, Michigan State Spartans men’s basketball freshman guard Max Christie was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the second week in a row. He is the first player this season to earn back-to-back weekly honors from the Big Ten office.

Back-to/back B1G Freshman of the Week honors for @Max12Christie pic.twitter.com/wdYtpHVAsM — Michigan State Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) December 13, 2021

Christie was named Freshman of the Week after averaging 8.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per game last week at Minnesota and home against Penn State. Christie, a 6-foot-6 shooting guard from Rolling Meadows, Illinois scored nine points and grabbed five rebounds, while dishing three assists and notching a career-high three blocks in a stellar defensive effort at Minnesota. He went on to also score seven points and grab two rebounds in the home win over Penn State.

Christie was named Freshman of the Week for the second-straight week after sharing the honors with Wisconsin’s Chucky Hepburn last week. It marks Christie’s second career Freshman of the Week honors.