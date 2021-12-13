Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III named 2021 AP First-Team All-American

Michigan State Spartans running back Kenneth Walker III notched yet another accolade in a long, long list of them from the 2021 season on Monday. He was named to the 2021 Associated Press All-American team, earning first-team honors at running back.

The 2021 AP All-American team is here!



Do you agree with their list? pic.twitter.com/uVEUktqbyi — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 13, 2021

Walker ended the regular season with 263 carries, 1,636 yards and 18 touchdowns. He ranks second nationally in yards per game, averaging 136.3, and also leads the nation in yards after contact (1,154), 20-plus yard carried (21), and missed forced tackles (89). Walker also added 13 catches for 89 yards and a touchdown in the receiving game.

Thus far on the season, the junior running back from Arlington, Tennessee has been named the Walter Camp Player of the Year, Doak Walker Award winner, AP Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Year, AP Big Ten Newcomer of the Year, Big Ten Running Back of the Year (Ameche-Dayne Award), first-team All-Big Ten from coaches and media, and first-team All-American per Football Writers Association of America, Walter Camp, ESPN, CBS Sports, The Athletic and now the AP as well.