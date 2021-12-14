Michigan State adds 2022 three-star safety Malcolm Jones

After de-committing from Virginia Tech just a few days ago, three-star safety Malcolm Jones has decided to become part of Michigan State’s 2022 class.

Jones had been committed to the Hokies since June 2021 before an official visit in East Lansing over this past weekend changed things for the highly-touted safety.

Via the 247 composite, Jones is rated as the No. 806 overall player in the country, No. 64 safety and No. 78 player in Georgia. Jones comes from Lee County High School, where he played with fellow Spartan commit Quavian Carter.

Listed at 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, Jones’ film shows a player with a good speed who isn’t afraid of contact. Jones heads to MSU in what will be a transformed defensive back room.

Jones compliments a plethora of defensive backs already committed to the Spartans, including Dillon Tatum, Jaden Mangham, Malik Spencer and Ade Willie. Carter is listed as a safety in many of his recruiting profiles, but is expected to play linebacker for the Spartans.

In addition to Michigan State and Virginia Tech, Jones had offers from Liberty, Western Kentucky and Middle Tennessee State.

Highlights: