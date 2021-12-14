2022 Three-star athlete Shannon Blair de-commits from Michigan State

Shannon Blair, a three-star athlete, has de-committed and will not be a part of the Michigan State Spartans’ 2022 football recruiting class. The Tennessee native is ranked one of the top-60 athletes by 247Sports and had initially committed to MSU this past June.

Blair was recruited to Michigan State by former cornerbacks coach Travares Tillman, who has since taken a position with Georgia Tech. Blair played multiple positions in high school, including wide receiver and cornerback, and he was projected as a cornerback/defensive back prospect for the Spartans.

Unfortunately, Blair tore his ACL during his senior season opener this past August. Blair scored two touchdowns in the first game before suffering the season-ending injury.

While Blair has backed off of his commitment, the Spartans have recently gained momentum with two other defensive back prospects in the 2022 class: cornerback Caleb Coley and safety Malcolm Jones, both out of Georgia.

If Coley and Jones end up signing with the Spartans, Michigan State is expected to sign a total of six defensive backs in this recruiting cycle to bolster a defensive secondary that struggled to defend the pass for much of the 2021 season. Four-star prospects Dillon Tatum and Jaden Mangham, and three-stars Malik Spencer and Ade Willie are currently committed to Michigan State, while Quavian Carter played safety in high school, but projects as a linebacker at MSU.

The national early signing period begins on Wednesday.