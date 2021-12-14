Michigan State Hockey: Drew DeRidder named Big Ten First Star of the Week

Michigan State Spartans senior goaltender Drew DeRidder was named the First Star of the Week by the Big Ten after his performance Saturday night against No. 8/8 (USCHO and USA Today rankings) Notre Dame.

Your #B1GHockey Three Stars:



⭐️ @MSU_Hockey G Drew DeRidder

⭐️⭐️ @BadgerMHockey F Tarek Baker

⭐️⭐️⭐️ @umichhockey D Nick Blankenburg



For more information on this week’s #B1GHockey honorees, check out our full release: https://t.co/vEyUqBO13d pic.twitter.com/gFeWWqTu1h — Big Ten Hockey (@B1GHockey) December 14, 2021

DeRidder captured his third shutout of the season on Saturday night in the overtime 1-0 win over Notre Dame. It was an impressive performance considering that the Spartans blew a 2-0 lead in Friday night’s loss to the Fighting Irish.

DeRidder stopped all 30 shots and had the primary assist in Mitchell Lewandowski’s game-winning goal 33 seconds into overtime.

The senior goalie is on fire this season, having a 2.99 goals against average and leading the Big Ten in save percentage at .945, ranking fourth among Division I goaltenders.

Goaltending has been a strong suit for the Spartans this season, as MSU has implemented a tandem situation between DeRidder and sophomore goaltender Pierce Charleson. After surrendering seven goals to No. 3/3 Michigan, Charleson had 50 saves in a win against Penn State two weeks ago, earning him Third Star of the Week honors. DeRidder had 88 saves in two games against Wisconsin before the Thanksgiving break.

It is the second time DeRidder has been named First Star of the Week. The first came early in the season after a 37-save performance against UMass Lowell.

The Spartans have split series against Penn State and Notre Dame since sweeping the Badgers, but are idle until the Great Lakes Invitational at the end of the calendar year.

On Dec. 29, Michigan State will host No. 4/4 Western Michigan before hosting No. 18/- Michigan Tech on Dec. 30. Both games will be played at Munn Ice Arena and will air on B1G+. The Spartans’ annual “Duel In the D” game against Michigan will take place on Feb. 12.