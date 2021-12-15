Michigan State adds 2022 three-star defensive lineman Zion Young

Michigan State added to its 2022 class earlier today, with defensive lineman Zion Young signing with the Spartans.

He backed away from his verbal commitment to West Virginia on Nov. 28. Via the 247 composite rankings, Young is rated as a three-star prospect. He is the No. 1,316 overall recruit, the No. 126 player in Georgia and 158th defensive lineman. Young stands at just over 6-foot-5 and weighs 230 pounds.

Young checks all the boxes in terms of what Tucker is looking for in terms of size at the defensive line position. According to MaxPreps, Young totaled 58 tackles and 2.5 sacks in nine games for Westlake High School in Atlanta.

He also had offers from the likes of Florida, Missouri, Buffalo, Western Kentucky and, of course, West Virginia, among others.

Young joins Alex VanSumeren, Chase Carter and James Schott as part of MSU’s 2022 defensive line class. The Spartans’ class is currently ranked inside the top-20 overall and top-five in the Big Ten.

Spartan fans can check out his senior highlights here: